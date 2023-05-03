Ouachita Parish Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit asked his fellow jurors earlier this week to consider spending some $2 million to replace and expand the water system in the West Ouachita Industrial Park.
During the Police Jury’s regular meeting on Monday, Clampit offered a motion to authorize Kevin Crosby, the parish consulting engineer, to prepare a plan to upgrade the infrastructure in light of several issues discovered in the industrial park’s water system, including collapsed pipes.
The Police Jury could undertake the work by spending federal funding received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), according to Clampit.
“The bad news is that we’ve got to spend the money,” Clampit said. “The good news is that we’ve still got some ARPA funding we could work with.”
Crosby told the Police Jury that the $2-million cost estimate included replacing the collapsed pipes as well as creating a second connection under Interstate 20 and adding more water valves to the system.
The industrial park has only one connection running north to south, according to Crosby. If a single issue appeared in the system, the entire area would be cut off from the water supply, according to Crosby.
“If there’s an issue, everybody’s water is turned off,” Crosby said. “With two crossings, you can have a loop system to prevent that.”
Crosby added that providing extra water valves also could help ensure residents and businesses were able to maintain water access despite any issues that might appear in the system.
“You don’t want to have people sitting there without water just because a guy at the end of the street has a leak,” Crosby said. “The valves will help tremendously out there.”
Prior to voting on the matter, Police Juror Larry Bratton inquired about who owned the water system at the industrial park.
“It’s a Police Jury system operated by Greater Ouachita Water Company,” Crosby said.
Police Juror Michael Thompson seconded Clampit’s motion. Crosby said he planned to present more information regarding the industrial park’s water system at the Police Jury’s next meeting.
In other news, the Police Jury tapped Tarquin Smart to serve as the interim director of the Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center in Monroe, following Jason Pleasant’s recent appointment as police chief of the West Monroe Police Department.
“I feel that Mr. Smart is already there in position to handle all of the day-to-day operations,” Thompson said. “I feel that he would do very well as interim director until there is a replacement down the line.”
Smart currently serves as the assistant director of Green Oaks and has 11 years of experience working at the juvenile detention center.
The Police Jury also approved a proposal from Police Juror Lonnie Hudson to provide Smart with a supplemental pay raise of $8,000 for the duration of his time spent as interim director.
The Police Jury has not yet decided when to open the position to applications, according to Police Jury President Shane Smiley.
“I think that that facility in particular functions better with a permanent director in place,” Smiley said. “I would anticipate the discussions to take place and for the jurors to come up with a timeframe that’s sooner rather than later.”
