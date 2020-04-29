The Ouachita Parish Police Jury's decision last week to allow the operation of golf carts on public roadways in the Frenchman's Bend subdivision could lead to tragic accidents, one police juror claims.
That would especially be the case if other golfing communities like the Calvert's Crossing subdivision adopt similar ordinances allowing golf carts on public roads, said Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit.
“They're just waiting to see what y'all do,” said Clampit. “I hate to do something, put a stamp of approval on it. They're designed to run 10 miles an hour. But they can run up to 20 or 30 miles per hour. They wear no restraints.”
Clampit represents much of western Ouachita Parish (District B).
The Police Jury approved an ordinance on a 4-2 vote to allow golf carts on parish roads in the Frenchman's Bend Subdivision, some of which lies near the Frenchman's Bend Country Club and Golf Course.
Police Juror Larry Bratton, who lives in Frenchman's Bend, presented the ordinance for final adoption. The exception allowing golf carts was made on a request by the homeowner's association at Frenchman's Bend. According to Bratton, the members of the homeowner's association voted in favor of the exception, 151-17.
The ordinance pointed out that Frenchman's Bend is surrounded on three sides by Bayou DeSiard and on the fourth side by a railroad right-of-way, making the neighborhood an “island” with a single roadway entrance and no “through” streets.
“This was ultimately brought up by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office,” Bratton said. “They certainly thought it would be a good idea.”
Clampit was firm in his opposition, referring to a local traffic accident involving a golf cart. Allowing golf carts on parish roads would likely lead to more accidents with youth riding on golf carts, according to Clampit.
“My concern is that they're often used for visiting: 'I'm going to get on my golf cart and go visit Larry,'” said Clampit. “I think we're going to see the accident rate go up.”
Bratton objected, claiming that parents were responsible for how their children operated golf carts. The request to allow golf carts at Frenchman's Bend was made by law-abiding citizens who wanted to be law-abiding citizens in golf carts, Bratton said.
“Jack, you know as well as I know, that's a parental issue,” Bratton said.
Clampit and police Juror Scotty Robinson voted against the ordinance. Bratton, Police Jury President Shane Smiley, and Police Jurors Michael Thompson Sr. and Lonnie Hudson voted in favor.
On another front, the Police Jury voted against allowing owners of small lots in residential subdivisions to keep livestock because of the risk of odors, flies, vermin, undesirable run-off and other conditions could create a public nuisance.
“It only applies in platted subdivisions,” said Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury's legal counsel.
According to Mitchell, animal control believed livestock such as a horse required at least one acre for the animal's health. For that reason, the keeping of livestock on less than one acre in residential subdivisions was prohibited and punishable by fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.