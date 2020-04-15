In a departure from past practice, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury may entertain proposals from lobbyists who could represent the parish’s needs to state and federal government officials.
The Police Jury has not spent money on lobbying in the last decade.
Police jurors debated the matter last week during the parish governing authority’s regular meeting on April 6 after Police Juror Scotty Robinson asked his colleagues to hire the Picard Group.
The Picard Group is a Lafayette and Washington, D.C. lobbying firm, for which former 5th District Congressman Rodney Alexander works.
“As most of you know, we do not have a lobbying firm,” Robinson said.
“I’ve been contacted by several of them over the years, and I’m sure y’all have as well.”
Robinson said he spoke with Alexander about spending up to $40,000 with the Picard Group.
“They came to me with some information,” Robinson said.
“We expect a lot of stuff coming out of this COVID-19 stuff. He told me they’d like to have a shot.”
“If we’re getting money, it’s coming from Washington or Baton Rouge,” Robinson added.
Police Juror Larry Bratton questioned whether the Police Jury should hire a lobbyist before entertaining proposals from other lobbyists.
“I think we need to look into this,” Bratton said. “I don’t know whether that needs to be someone at the federal level or the state level. But there are some other ones out there that we want to look at.”
Parish treasurer Brad Cammack pointed out that possible federal funding could be available in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“This could be a good time,” Bratton said.
For the 2020 fiscal year, the Police Jury budgeted $40,000 for lobbying but has not spent any of that money yet.
“We haven’t spent any money on lobbying in the last 10 years, at least,” Robinson said.
The Police Jury did not take a vote on Robinson’s request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.