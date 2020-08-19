For the first time in more than 10 years, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury agreed earlier this week to roll forward the millage rates for several property taxes levied across the parish.
Parish officials noted the “roll forward” did not represent a tax increase.
“It should not be perceived as a millage or tax increase,” said Police Jury President Shane Smiley. “The millages have already been adopted by the voters, and we will continue to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars, and conscientious of the millage rates.”
The Police Jury levies a number of property taxes that generate operating revenues for the public library, animal control and several other parish funds. A millage, or millage rate, shows how much in property taxes are owed to a taxing authority for each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
Under the state Constitution, parish tax assessors must reassess all property in a parish at least every four years. If the tax assessor reassesses properties in a parish at a higher value than the previous reassessment, a taxing authority often rolls back, or reduces, the millage rates. Ouachita Parish’s assessed value increased after the recent reassessment, but the Police Jury decided instead to roll forward the millage rates to the same level at which the property taxes were levied before.
Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit explained the jury decided to roll forward the millages because of a legal technicality: to ensure the parish governing authority did not lose its ability to levy taxes up to the amount previously approved by voters.
For example, the Police Jury levied 7.64 mils supporting the Ouachita Parish Public Library system last year.
In light of the parish’s higher assessed property values, the Police Jury could roll back the millage to 7.58 mils and still generate the same amount of revenue it did last year while levying 7.64 mils.
However, under the Constitution, if the Police Jury rolled back the library’s millage from 7.64 mils to 7.58 mils, the jury could no longer levy the property tax at a millage rate higher than 7.58 mils. The rolled back, or adjusted, rate of 7.58 mils would become the maximum rate allowed until the next reassessment in four years.
(Voters’ approval is not required for a “roll forward” because voters already approved the millage rate in a previous tax election. For example, voters approved the millage rate of 7.64 mils for the library in early 2014.)
“In an effort to protect the current millage rate, the jury decided to roll them forward this year,” Smiley said. “Rolling forward the millages does not mean the jury will levy them at the maximum amount. It secures the millage at the amount approved by voters. We have a number of millages that are not being levied at the same amount originally approved by voters.”
Levied at 7.64 mils, the millage for the parish public library would generate some $8.8 million, representing an increase of $69,194.37 above the adjusted rate (7.58 mils).
Levied at 4.14 mils, the millage for the parish general fund (outside city limits) would generate some $2.4 million, representing an increase of $23,204.87 above the adjusted rate (4.1 mils).
Levied at 2.07 mils, the millage for the parish general fund (inside city limits) would generate some $1.2 million, representing an increase of $11,360.73 above the adjusted rate (2.05 mils).
Levied at 0.75 mils, the millage for the parish health unit and animal control office would generate some $864,000, representing an increase of $11,532.39 above the adjusted rate (0.74 mils).
Levied at 2.9 mils, the parish juvenile detention center (Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center) would generate some $3.34 million, representing an increase of $23,064.79 above the adjusted rate (2.88 mils).
Levied at 9.2 mils, the parish prison, Ouachita Correctional Center, would generate some $10.6 million, representing an increase of $80,726.76 above the adjusted rate (9.13 mils).
The parish mosquito abatement district’s millage will be levied at the adjusted rate of 1.39 mils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.