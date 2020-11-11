Ouachita Parish police jurors say they are unwilling to spend some $1 million to $2 million expanding the Ouachita Parish 911 Center unless local law enforcement commit to the project and confirm its need.
Police jurors made their position known during the Ouachita Parish Police Jury’s regular meeting Monday when 911 Center Director Jade Gabb approached the parish governing authority about the proposed expansion.
According to Gabb, the 911 Center in southern West Monroe currently has 10 seats or desks for 911 dispatchers to occupy. Earlier this year, West Monroe police dispatchers also began to work shifts at the 911 center, answering their department’s dispatches while also providing back-up for the 911 dispatchers when needed.
Under the plan proposed by Gabb, the 911 Center would expand to include about 15 more seats or desks so that dispatchers from other law enforcement agencies and emergency response organizations could work in the 911 center. Gabb sought the Police Jury’s approval to retain Bill Land, with Land 3 Architects, to do architectural work and provide a cost estimate for construction.
Police Jury President Shane Smiley broached the subject of the proposed project by noting the discussion was in the “very early stages.”
Jack Clampit, who is the Police Jury’s vice president, expressed concerns about the project’s cost as well as its need, especially since the project lacked a commitment from the Monroe Police Department.
“I am concerned about how many people are coming,” Clampit said.
According to Clampit, discussions about the project through the years had tagged its cost at about $20 million but had later dropped to $8 million.
“Now it’s $1- to $2-million,” he said. “The citizens of Ouachita Parish expect us to be good stewards and not to spend more money than is needed.”
Police Juror Larry Bratton asked whether the presence of additional law enforcement agencies’ personnel at the 911 Center would generate any additional funding. The answer was negative.
“That’s a sweet deal,” said Smiley. “No skin in the game.”
“I would have expected the other agencies would bring some funding with them,” Bratton said.
Dispatchers from other law enforcement agencies would benefit from parish-paid equipment, training and more while simply offering their auxiliary dispatching services in return. According to Gabb and others, additional dispatchers beyond the 911 Center’s employees could help improve emergency response times.
West Monroe Police Chief Jeff Terrell noted the 911 Center is already paying for equipment used in certain locations by other first responder agencies.
Clampit concluded the discussions by asking Gabb to provide a proposed budget for five years.
“I’d like to see your budget for the next few years, and your surplus, and how you can afford it,” said Clampit, who noted his support for the idea, generally. “But I’d like to hear you say, ‘Here’s how I’m going to pay for it.’ Because that part is the most important.”
Smiley also asked Gabb to secure letters of intent or commitment from the participating first responder agencies. There was no point in building an expanded facility if nobody would staff it, according to Smiley.
On another front, the Police Jury recognized Roy Davis for his 20 years of service with the Ouachita Parish Fire Department.
“I’d like to congratulate Roy on reaching 20 years of service to Ouachita Parish,” Smiley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.