The six members of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury, including three new members, took the oath of office Monday night and accepted their new responsibilities on parish committees and local boards of directors.
Interim Clerk of Court Dena Peters administered the oath of office.
The six members of the Police Jury include Scotty Robinson (District A), Jack Clampit (District B), Larry Bratton (District C), Michael Thompson Sr. (District D), Shane Smiley (District E), and Lonnie Hudson (District F).
After being sworn in, the Police Jury opened up the floor for nominations for the positions of jury president and jury vice president.
Smiley and Clampit were nominated and unanimously accepted to continue serving as president and vice president, respectively.
“On my behalf, I thank this body for letting me serve you for 2020,” Smiley said. “I will do so to the best of my ability.”
Smiley said he looked forward to working with past and new colleagues.
Under the assignments handed out by Smiley, Clampit will serve on the Ouachita Parish Public Library’s board of directors and Hudson will serve on the board of directors at the Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center in Monroe.
Smiley also assigned police jurors to committee chairmanship positions, too. Robinson will chair the parish finance committee. Thompson will chair the parish public works committee. Bratton will chair the personnel committee.
