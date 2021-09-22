West Monroe businessman Mike Mulhearn may continue to serve on the Hospital Service District No. 1’s board of commissioners though board members may be restricted in how long they serve in the future, a police juror says.
Last month, members of the hospital service district’s board expressed dismay at Ouachita Parish Police Juror Scotty Robinson’s refusal to reappoint Mulhearn to the board. The Ouachita Parish Police Jury sided with Robinson at the time, though the jury had never before rejected an appointment recommended by the board. Earlier this month, board members made a second formal plea that Mulhearn be reinstated and appeared to succeed in softening Robinson’s attitude.
During the Police Jury’s regular meeting on Monday, Robinson asked his fellow police jurors to reappoint Mulhearn to the board for another six-year term. Mulhearn has served on the board of commissioners for 15 years.
“After some conversations with all five board members, they asked that we re-appoint Mike on there and give them time to consider other appointees in the near future,” Robinson said. “At this point in time, that’s my motion to re-appoint Mr. Mulhearn.”
Last month, Robinson said he would not consider Mulhearn’s reappointment because he believed board members should be limited in how long they serve. Some officials expressed concern that Robinson’s decision was motivated by Mulhearn’s contributions to the late Luke Letlow, who—like Robinson—was a candidate in last year’s 5th District congressional race. Before his fatal bout with COVID-19, Letlow secured election to the Congress, a month after a primary election in which Robinson failed to make the run-off.
On Monday, Robinson said he still wanted term limits for board members and denied any political motivations behind his earlier rejection of Mulhearn as an appointee.
“I reminded them the terms are six years and not forever,” Robinson said. “In light of our conversations, that has not changed.”
Robinson said one of the current board members is willing to step down once a replacement is found.
“I expect that to happen in the next several months,” Robinson said.
Mulhearn was unavailable for comment.
Police Juror Michael Thompson Sr. voiced concern that the hospital service district’s board members might rely too much on Mulhearn’s experience on the board. Mulhearn and Pat Spencer have each served on the board for 15 years or more.
“Is there a way we can possibly get with them to speak the same language?” Thompson said. “Instead of one person having knowledge of everything, that each of them would have an opportunity to know.”
Hospital service district board members have disputed remarks similar to Thompson’s — that they could not carry out the business of the board without Mulhearn or Spencer.
Robinson characterized some board members’ objections as “foot stomping and huffing and puffing.”
“Mike Mulhearn and Pat Spencer have been there a long time and know what they’re doing,” Robinson said.
“The other three are not as confident without Mike and Pat Spencer still being there. That’s some of the discussion.”
Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel, said he would review the “non-interference clause” in Police Jury’s agreement with the board of commissioners.
