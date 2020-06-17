A group of protesters carrying Black Lives Matter signs at the Ouachita Parish Courthouse Monday aimed their outrage at the Ouachita Parish Police Jury’s top officials for refusing to renounce their so-called racist behavior.
According to the protesters, Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit needed to resign because of comments he made on Facebook last month about shooting looters and thugs. The protesters also reprimanded Police Jury President Shane Smiley for failing to denounce Clampit’s remarks.
In spite of Clampit’s public apology for remarks that might be perceived as racist, protesters demanded more.
“I appreciate your apology but it is not enough,” said Anthony Marshall, of Monroe.
On his personal Facebook post at the end of May, Clampit wrote that controlling looters could be accomplished by shooting them. He later defended the Facebook post by arguing he was concerned “about the business owners who are losing their dreams due to thugs. Many of which are black.” Clampit’s remarks sparked outrage in some circles while emboldening support from other circles amid polarized reactions across the country to the death of George Floyd and the ensuing looting and destruction of private property.
Many of the same protesters speaking at Monday’s meeting previously voiced their ire at the Police Jury’s June 1 meeting. On June 2, Clampit apologized: “I didn’t proofread my comment and it came out wrong. To those who I offended, I’m sincerely sorry. It wasn’t intended to be a racist remark but I see where it could be taken that way.”
During the Police Jury meeting earlier this week, protesters held signs that declared “Black Lives Matter” or “#ResignJack.”
Elijah Brass III, of Monroe, who helped organize the protests this month at the courthouse, directed more pointed complaints this week at three of the Police Jury’s white members: Clampit, Smiley and Police Juror Larry Bratton. (The Police Jury’s other white member, Scotty Robinson, publicly denounced Clampit’s remarks earlier this month. He is candidate Congress.)
“Thank you for doing what many politicians will not do: you apologized,” said Brass, to Clampit. “You acknowledged that it was wrong, but that was not enough.”
After the meeting, Clampit declined to offer comment.
Brass also knocked Bratton for his “kumbaya actions,” an apparent reference to Bratton’s remarks earlier this month about unity and working together for the good of the parish. Bratton did not denounce Clampit’s remarks.
Brass and other protesters also complained that Smiley’s silence about Clampit’s supposedly racist remarks revealed a tolerance for racism in the parish’s governing body.
“I am deeply offended that you have not personally condemned the words of Mr. Clampit,” said Brass, to Smiley.
According to Brass, the community could only heal if Smiley and the other members of the Police Jury agreed to censure Clampit.
Larrese Rollins, of West Monroe, asked Smiley to elaborate about why he did not voice his personal opinion about Clampit’s Facebook post.
Smiley said his role as the Police Jury’s president was to conduct the business of the parish, not become embroiled in controversy.
“I’m not overly concerned with what’s going on in Minneapolis,” Smiley said. “I’m concerned about what’s going on in Ouachita Parish. I didn’t feed into the frenzy of racial issues that other people had. My thoughts on this is that I didn’t make the post. Mr. Clampit made the post on his personal Facebook page. We, as a governing body, do not have the authority to remove Mr. Clampit.
“I’m not getting into the mix on that. I’m sorry that my lack of involvement has hurt your feelings. I’m not getting involved in the comments and things of that nature. I think my actions – they are what they are. I don’t have a problem serving with any of the jurors.”
Rollins suggested that Smiley’s “inactivity” could be interpreted as a covert expression of racism.
“You’re not going to force me to censure another juror,” Smiley said. “If Mr. Thompson did it, or Mr. Hudson, or Mr. Bratton, I’m not going to do it. I don’t have the authority nor am I going to babysit people.”
Brandon Rodgers, who serves as the director of media and communications at First Baptist Church of West Monroe, or First West, also called for Clampit to resign. According to Rodgers, Clampit failed to acknowledge the people harmed by his remarks on Facebook.
“If I made the same statement, I would lose my job,” Rodgers said. “The cultural climate we are in at this time is denouncing all racist comments as it should.”
Like others, Rodgers asked the Police Jury to censure Clampit.
If the Police Jury could issue a proclamation exalting a public servant, then it also could issue a proclamation denouncing Clampit, according to Rodgers.
“It will set a precedent for what this Police Jury stands for,” Rodgers said.
