The Ouachita Parish Police Jury adopted a budget for 2022 earlier this week that projects an income of some $8.1 million and includes a three-percent cost-of-living pay increase for parish employees.
Acting during its regular meeting on Monday, the Police Jury finalized all budgets, which anticipates expenditures rising to some $7.8 million.
In 2022, the Police Jury—which currently meets in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse in Monroe—is expected to relocate to a building that housed the Ouachita Parish School Board’s central offices, two blocks down from the courthouse on South Grand Street. The costs of buying the building and renovating its interior were part of the Police Jury’s 2021 budget.
On another front, the Police Jury voted to appoint Rick Guillot to the Ouachita Parish Hospital Service District No. 1’s board of commissioners in light of Commissioner Randy Gilley’s resignation from the board.
Guillot is a senior vice president of commercial lending at Origin Bank. He was unavailable for comment.
Since the 1950s, Hospital Service District No. 1’s board of commissioners supervised the operations of Glenwood Regional Medical Center until the hospital was sold in early 2007. Since then, the hospital service district’s board oversees Living Well Foundation as well as West Monroe Wellness Center.
Police Juror Scotty Robinson said he was thankful for Gilley’s service on the board.
“Mr. Gilley has done a fantastic job,” Robinson said.
In September, Robinson declined to reappoint Mike Mulhearn to the Hospital Service District’s board of commissioners after Mulhearn’s term ended and asked that someone new be appointed instead. Robinson’s decision led to a handful of exchanges with members of the Hospital Service District’s board of commissioners until Robinson ultimately agreed to reappoint Mulhearn to another six-year term.
On Monday, in light of the board’s recommendation that Guillot serve as a commissioner, Robinson said, “This goes back to when I asked for someone new on the board.”
Speaking of Gilley, Robinson added, “He’s resigning of his own accord.”
In other business, the Police Jury rejected all bids on two projects for the Ouachita Parish Fire Department because the lowest bids for each project came in much higher than anticipated.
Of five bids received for work on a fire station on King Street, the lowest conforming bid was some $485,000 while the project’s budget was $350,000.
“We were significantly over,” said Bill Land, with Land 3 Architects.
The Police Jury rejected the bids and authorized a second round of advertising for bids.
The parish also opened two bids for a vehicle repair garage at the fire department, but the lowest conforming bid was more than $2 million. The project’s budget was $1.5 million.
“We want to rebid once it’s been redesigned,” said Land.
The Police Jury rejected those bids, too.
