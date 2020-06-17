The Ouachita Parish Police Jury signed off on an ordinance earlier this week to allow the operation of video bingo machines.
Currently, charitable bingo games are allowed in the parish but not video bingo.
Ned White, who said he has worked in charitable gaming for 26 years, asked the Police Jury to approve the ordinance, citing its benefits for local charitable organizations or for tax revenues for local governments.
“Video bingo is really nothing more than playing bingo on a machine rather than on a piece of paper with a dobber,” said White, of Monroe.
More than 1,200 charitable organizations in Ouachita Parish stand to benefit from video bingo, according to White.
Meanwhile, Eric Craighead, of West Monroe, asked the Police Jury to consider placing a proposition on the ballot seeking voters’ approval of video poker machines in Ouachita Parish.
“Could the parish allow a vote on video poker again?” said Craighead, claiming video poker machines would lead to more jobs and more tax revenues. “The polling shows that the people of Ouachita Parish would pass it if it came to an election.”
“It would be a lot more beneficial to have video poker,” he added.
Police Juror Larry Bratton asked whether nearby parishes allowed video poker machines. According to Craighead and White, East Carroll, Tensas and Madison parishes allowed video poker.
Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit voiced support for the idea of asking voters to approve the operation of video poker machines.
“I do think there’s an appetite in the Legislature to pass it,” Clampit said.
The Police Jury approved the ordinance on a 4-1 vote. Police Jury President Shane Smiley as well as jurors Michael Thompson, Lonnie Hudson and Bratton voted in favor of the ordinance. Clampit cast the lone vote against the ordinance after pleading with his colleagues to delay the ordinance’s effective date.
“I am not against video bingo, but this has been a year where government has inhibited local businesses,” Clampit said. “I hesitate on the timing of this ordinance. I’d like to see our local restaurants come out from under government control before this goes into effect.”
Clampit offered a substitute motion making the effective date Sept. 1 instead of July 15. None of the other jurors seconded the substitute motion so it died for lack of a second.
On another front, the Police Jury appointed former Police Juror Walt Caldwell to represent the parish on the watershed steering committee.
“He’s very knowledgeable and has a lot of experience,” Smiley said. “He has a general interest in this, too.”
In other business, the Police Jury approved a project rebuilding Holland Drive that could ultimately cost more than $550,000. The project would be paid for through the sales tax levied in eastern Ouachita Parish.
Kevin Crosby, the parish’s consulting engineer, recommended a full rebuild of the roadway. The concrete roadway leads to the East Ouachita Recreation District’s new sports complex.
“That’s a heavily traveled road anyway,” Smiley said.
Crosby said it would cost $550,000 to replace concrete panels but the road would remain “patched” only, and without any repairs to its failing drainage.
The joints between concrete culverts are coming loose, according to Crosby.
“In my opinion, this is one of the projects that I believed we would use the road and drainage sales tax to pay for,” Smiley said.
