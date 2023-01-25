The Ouachita Parish Police Jury is considering new boundary lines for parish districts which could influence Police Jury races this fall.
According to Doug Mitchell with North Delta Regional Planning, the Secretary of State wanted a new map to be selected and submitted before July.
Mitchell presented three proposed maps of parish districts to the Police Jury during the parish governing authority’s regular meeting Monday.
“I recommend you get really serious about it,” said Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel. “I just want to remind you that your seats are up for re-election. Qualifying will be in August. This all needs to be in place.”
Only one of the three proposed maps did not split any precincts. All three maps were under 10 percent deviation, which is the maximum deviation district maps are allowed to have.
The Police Jury took no vote on Monday concerning the maps, though police jurors said they planned to involve the public in the process.
“The adoption of your redistricting plan will be by ordinance,” Jay Mitchell said. “It will be introduced, advertised and subject to public hearing for adoption. In the past, the Police Jury has certainly done things like this and displayed proposed maps to the public. It’s always a good idea to let folks know as you’re working on the plans.”
In other news, the Police Jury also discussed plans for transforming its recently acquired buildings off South Grand Street into a new office for the Ouachita Parish Registrar of Voters.
The Registrar of Voters’ office is currently housed in a health unit. In 2021, the Police Jury bought three buildings from the Ouachita Parish School Board for $1.2 million. One of the buildings now holds the Police Jury’s administrative offices and meeting room.
The building expected to house the Registrar of Voters is going to require a more costly renovation than previously thought, according to Bill Land with Land 3 Architects Inc. Land said the building needed a new heating and cooling system.
“The HVAC alone is about $300,000, but the electrical and roof work that goes with it makes it $700,000,” Land said.
Land said the Police Jury would need to decide whether to spend the full amount needed to replace the entire system or to scale back the project and only replace part of the HVAC. He said only replacing part of the HVAC would likely cost anywhere from $400,000 to $450,000.
“I know there was a consideration of using the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds for the HVAC, possibly roofing,” Land said.
Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit voiced a concern about using ARPA funds for the project.
“The only concern I have is we have a lot of projects out there we have funded that we haven’t bid yet,” Clampit said. “And one of them in particular is the dreaded Finks-Hideaway Road. Every time it comes up we spend money. There’s no end to it and there’s no telling what it’s going to cost to replace the cross-drain.”
Clampit said the Finks-Hideaway Road project was originally expected to cost some $4 million but has now risen to $8 million.
“That project could very easily hit $12 million,” Clampit said. “I wish we didn’t, but we have to fund that project. I hate to have all our ARPA project money dedicated and then go back and say, ‘What are we going to do?’”
The Police Jury took no action on the matter and resolved to hold another meeting to discuss the Registrar of Voters office.
