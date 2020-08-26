The Ouachita Parish Police Jury agreed last week to call an election in December and ask voters to approve a 1.4-mill property tax supporting the G.B. Cooley Hospital Service District.
Police Juror Scotty Robinson cast the lone vote against the measure during the parish governing entity’s Aug. 17 meeting.
Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel, noted the millage was scheduled to expire this year. The board of commissioners at G.B. Cooley agreed to ask voters to renew the millage. which generates more than $1 million each year.
The G.B. Cooley Hospital Service District was created in 1962 as a component of the Police Jury, which appoints the commissioners. G.B. Cooley is a training facility that provides 24-hour care for individuals with mental disabilities. The hospital provides all basic needs for each individual, including speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, psychological services and vocational training services.
Robinson pointed out that G.B. Cooley relied mostly on federal funding and had incurred $1.5 million in bonded indebtedness with the Police Jury’s permission in September 2019.
In addition, Edward Calloway, of West Monroe, who previously served as G.B. Cooley’s financial director, turned himself in to the authorities in October 2019 for embezzling money from the organization. He was charged with felony theft for embezzling money from G.B. Cooley’s general fund to his personal account.
According to Robinson, an organization that could operate without noticing the embezzlement of $400,000 did not need any additional tax revenues.
“Sometime last year, the man in charge of their finances, turned himself in, for embezzling,” Robinson said. “It just makes me wonder whether they found $400,000.”
Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit voiced support for the measure, noting that $1 million was important to such an organization as G.B. Cooley.
“Close to half a million is important, and they didn’t even know it was missing,” Robinson said.
“We should let the voters decide that,” Clampit said in reply.
Robinson, in echoing a position he has taken each time the matter surfaced in public meetings, continued to voice his opposition.
“I think the voters should know that someone was embezzling money,” Robinson said. “I just want to know whether they still need that money.”
Robinson offered a substitute motion to delay the resolution calling the election until the next meeting.
Mitchell, the jury’s legal counsel, raised the possibility that delaying the G.B. Cooley resolution might cause the hospital district to miss the state Bond Commission’s deadlines to be considered for an election this year — before the current tax expired.
“Tabling this might cause them to miss their deadlines and not appear on the ballot in December,” Mitchell said.
Robinson’s substitute motion did not receive a second and failed.
Prior to a final vote on the matter, Robinson detailed his disappointment that G.B. Cooley’s board of commissioners waited until “the last minute to send this to us for a vote.”
“I’d agree with you, Mr. Robinson,” said Police Juror Larry Bratton.
