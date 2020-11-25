The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted earlier this week to revoke its ownership of a road entering the Osterland Recreation Center in spite of a petition from a local apartment management company seeking ongoing access to the center and its new sports complex.
At its regular meeting Monday, the Police Jury revoked 240 feet of Holland Drive at the southern end of the Osterland Recreation Center’s parking lot. The East Ouachita Recreation District owns the center and recently spent some $9 million building a new sports complex on the center’s property.
The southern portion of Holland Drive is one of two ways to access the Osterland Recreation District. In light of the Police Jury’s decision this week, all traffic must now access the sports complex through Finks Hideaway Road.
Alan Brockman, with Sunquest Properties of Monroe, peppered the Police Jury with several questions about the decision to remove access to the Osterland Recreation Center from the south. According to Brockman, Sunquest Properties managed two apartment complexes – Seasons Townhouses and Woodale Apartments – south of the center, and their tenants would no longer be able to access the center or sports complex.
“Their quality of life would be benefited from access to this,” Brockman said. “We think this should be restored.”
At least 20 people attended the Police Jury’s meeting to show support for Brockman’s petition.
The southern or rear access to the Osterland Recreation Center was removed in 2017 when the parish began construction of the new sports complex. Parish officials said safety concerns prompted the decision to remove the road and the culvert beneath it in light of the heavy construction equipment and damaged parking lot during the project’s construction phase.
Brockman’s father, Ralph Brockman, said parish officials had given him the impression the crossing would be restored after construction was completed. Residents south of the recreation center had enjoyed access to the facility since 1982, he said.
“That’s 35 years that the southside enjoyed access,” Ralph Brockman said. “We didn’t come here to pick a fight.”
Alan Brockman claimed his online petition to keep rear access had garnered 275 signatures. Many of the people signing the petition appeared to live in cities across the country, The Ouachita Citizen found.
Parish officials disputed some of the Brockmans’ claims and defended the decision to revoke ownership of the rear access.
Police Jury President Shane Smiley argued the Brockmans’ tenants did not want access to the recreation center but wanted to use the center’s parking lot as a cut-through or shortcut to Finks Hideaway Road. Smiley said he met with Ralph Brockman and the parish’s consulting engineer, Kevin Crosby, about the matter a year ago.
“The primary concern at that time was the decreased number of tenants in his apartment,” Smiley said. “He thought a large part of that was due to the culvert being removed.”
Parish records indicate some 600 people traveled across the southern portion of Holland Drive each day before it was closed for construction.
Meanwhile, only about 10 people living on the road south of the Osterland Recreation Center paid dues to enjoy the membership-only recreation center, according to Rick Grimmett, who chairs the East Ouachita Recreation District’s board of directors.
“If there are only 12-15 people checking in at the recreation center but 600 people driving across that road, where are those 500-something people going?” Smiley said. “I’ll tell you. They’re cutting through, just like others said, to Finks Hideaway.”
Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit also expressed concern about allowing people to cut through the parking lot, or to use the parking lot like a road.
“We’re talking about putting 600 cars through the parking lot,” Clampit said. “We’re talking about kids who don’t look before they walk. Some of those kids are going to dart out in front of those cars, and for that reason alone, I support closing that road.”
Smiley pointed out, for the benefit of the petition’s supporters, that the public still had access to the facility and sports complex.
“Very few recreation centers have a front entrance and a rear entrance,” he said.
Speaking to the Brockmans, Smiley said, “I hope this doesn’t end our friendship.”
Grimmett, with EORD, said EORD’s board of directors decided to shut down the rear access because of safety concerns.
“There were people coming out there, hanging out in the parking lot,” Grimmett said.
“There were lots of fights. Lots of drug deals. Lots of things happening out there that kids don’t need to be involved in. Once it was shut down, all that stopped.”
Dan Griffith, a resident on Holland Drive, commended the Police Jury for closing the rear access. According to Griffith, the heavy traffic resulted in additional litter near his home.
“I’ve picked up everything from diapers to condoms on that street,” Griffith said. “I don’t want a street through there anymore. They have no respect for human life, coming through there.”
Police jurors Smiley, Clampit, Scotty Robinson and Larry Bratton voted in favor of revoking parish ownership of the road. Police jurors Lonnie Hudson and Michael Thompson Sr. voted against revoking ownership.
