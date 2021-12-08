The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted unanimously this week to commit $1 million to the indoor sports complex project proposed by West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell to be built near the Ike Hamilton Expo Center.
Mitchell addressed the Police Jury during the parish governing body’s regular meeting on Monday.
“We’re looking for $1 million to help with the cost,” Mitchell said.
The city of West Monroe retained Lincoln Builders of Ruston to build the $18-million sports complex featuring indoor courts to host tournament sports in the hopes of boosting tourism and sales tax revenues in the area.
Though the indoor sports complex would be located inside the city of West Monroe, city and parish officials say the facility would drive economic activity benefitting the parish as well.
“I certainly think you have a good project, and I think it’s a wise investment for the jury,” said Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit, of West Monroe.
Police Jury President Shane Smiley, of Monroe, agreed with Clampit.
“I definitely think it is a wise investment,” Smiley said.
On another front, the Police Jury voted to terminate a contract paying a Washington, D.C. lobbying firm $60,000 a year for lobbying state and federal officials.
Last year, the Police Jury agreed to pay $5,000 a month to the Picard Group, a Lafayette and Washington, D.C. lobbying firm that employs former 5th District Congressman Rodney Alexander.
At the meeting on Monday, Clampit offered a motion to terminate the agreement with the Picard Group. Police Juror Larry Bratton seconded the motion.
Police Juror Scotty Robinson, who spearheaded the move to retain the Picard Group, said he spoke with Alexander, who proposed drafting a new contract that would target more specific goals sought by police jurors.
“You said you wanted to see more state level stuff,” said Robinson, speaking to Clampit. “I’d like to see us not take any action and at least give them a chance to review.”
Clampit noted he was not proposing hiring a lobbying firm, only terminating the contract.
In other business, the Police Jury announced its intention to call an election asking parish voters to approve a property tax supporting operations at the parish prison, Ouachita Correctional Center.
The Police Jury plans to vote on the matter during its Jan. 10 meeting.
Last month, Ouachita Parish voters rejected a property tax proposition which currently generates some $9.4 million each year to support operations at Ouachita Correctional Center.
“It is anticipated these elections will be called for the April 30 election day,” said Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel.
Meanwhile, the Police Jury recognized the following employees for their years of service at the parish: James Harris for 25 years at the parish public works department and Kimberly Price for five years of service at the parish’s federal programs office.
“On behalf of the entire jury, we appreciate the service of those individuals, not only to the jury but to all residents of Ouachita Parish,” Smiley said.
