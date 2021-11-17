Several members of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury say illegal dumping has become such a nuisance they are open to mandating garbage service pick-up for all residents in unincorporated parts of the parish.
Such a move would mean the parish seeks bids or proposals and possibly selects a single-service provider instead of contracting with several garbage service companies.
Some police jurors acknowledged the problem of illegal dumping but questioned whether granting an exclusive franchise to a single service provider endangered small, local businesses.
“I would not be in favor of the parish considering mandatory garbage pick-up if we told homeowners what company they had to use,” said Police Juror Scotty Robinson.
“I know small companies, and I would hate to hurt their business,” he added later.
Police jurors tackled the subject during the Police Jury’s regular meeting on Monday after Police Jury President Shane Smiley said he has continued to receive telephone calls about illegal dumping.
“Several years ago, this came up, and I wasn’t in favor of it, but now, I think we’re going backwards,” Smiley said. “It’s worse than it used to be.”
Mandatory garbage service pick-up is provided in the cities of Monroe and West Monroe as well as in the Police Jury’s Districts D and F, in south-southeastern Ouachita Parish. Districts D and F are represented by Police Jurors Michael Thompson Sr. and Lonnie Hudson, respectively.
“It’s worse in the southside,” Hudson said. “We have 12 different companies coming down the roads. That’s wear and tear on the roads.”
“If D and F already have a trash ordinance, why not make everyone have the trash ordinance?” Hudson added.
Though Districts D and F require all residents contract with a company for garbage pick-up, many residents in those districts still do not engage such business, parish officials say.
“Our waterways are costing homeowners a whole lot of money because people cannot afford $55 to drop off one measly chair at the dump site,” Hudson said. “It’s best for us to make a good decision for this parish. If we don’t make a decision now, we’re going to be a trashy parish.”
According to Hudson, an exclusive franchise with a single-service provider in Ouachita Parish would expand compliance in his district, too.
Thompson and Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit voiced agreement with Robinson.
“I wouldn’t want to have one person picking up garbage, but we have to do something to mitigate this problem,” Thompson said.
According to Clampit, mandatory garbage service pick-up would not resolve illegal dumping.
“We have tried mandatory garbage pick-up in two districts, and it’s still a bad problem in those two districts,” Clampit said. “As a businessman, I am totally against it.”
Hudson recommended visiting Jefferson Parish to evaluate how mandatory garbage pick-up was administered in that area.
Bratton asked whether Jefferson Parish levied a tax to pay for garbage pick-up services across the parish.
Clampit warned that asking voters to approve a tax for mandatory garbage pick-up was unlikely to succeed.
“We saw that this weekend with the prison millage,” said Clampit, referring to Ouachita Parish voters rejecting a 9.2-mill property tax on the ballot to support operations at Ouachita Correctional Center.
