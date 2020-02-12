Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley declared a state of emergency earlier this week in light of the heavy rainfall and flash flooding that began on Monday.
According to the Police Jury, a state of emergency was called for because the forecast for the next several days predicted continued periods of rain. Such rainfall could lead to flooding damage and property damage.
A state of emergency allows the Police Jury to immediately file reimbursements for any expenditures related to preventing flooding or on any flood recovery work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.