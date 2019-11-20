Progress on the rehabilitation of Stubbs Vinson Road has been on hold since May because of lapses in communication from Entergy over the removal of power lines, parish officials say.
The matter surfaced during the Ouachita Parish Police Jury’s meeting earlier this week. Kevin Crosby, with the West Monroe engineering firm Lazenby & Associates, said the road repair project plans were initially sent to all utility companies including Entergy.
“Entergy said there were no conflicts,” said Crosby, who is the parish’s consulting engineer. “So then we got to the last cross-drain, on the north side of Union Pacific railroad, we had a crane out there to get the box culverts in, and we now have a conflict with an Entergy power line.”
“They have not put very much effort in this at all,” he added.
Police Jury President Shane Smiley said he was informed Entergy would make contact with the parish next week.
“We’ve been told that for a long time,” Smiley said.
Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel, said the Police Jury could send a letter to Entergy and notify the Public Service Commission of the matter.
Police jurors Jack Clampit and Ollibeth Reddix offered and seconded the motion to send a letter to Entergy.
In other news, a measure to make the operation of golf carts legal in the Frenchman Bend’s neighborhood failed for lack of a second.
Police Juror Walt Caldwell, who represents the district including Frenchman’s Bend, offered the motion to vote on the final adoption of the ordinance.
“The homeowner’s association for that neighborhood has indicated they wanted to proceed with this,” Caldwell said.
“At this point, we need to go ahead and decide as a body whether we want to proceed with this.”
None of the other police jurors seconded Caldwell’s motion.
