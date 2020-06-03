The Ouachita Parish Police Jury introduced an ordinance earlier this week that would allow electronic video bingo in unincorporated parts of the parish.
Police Juror Scotty Robinson asked the Police Jury to introduce the ordinance during the jury’s regular meeting Monday evening.
Currently, charitable bingo games are allowed in the parish but not video bingo.
The Police Jury is expected to vote on the matter at its next meeting on June 15.
Meanwhile, the Police Jury awarded the job of striping pavement on parish roadways in 2020 to Highway Graphics LLC of West Monroe.
Highway Graphics submitted the lowest conforming bid for the striping project on May 19 at $483,336.40. The project’s cost estimate was some $470,000.
The vote was unanimous.
Highway Graphic’s managers included Richard Richardson, Beryl Richardson, Dewayne Richardson, Terry Baugh and the R-Group II, all of West Monroe.
On another front, the Police Jury recognized Denise McKinney for 20 years of service with the Ouachita Parish Fire Department.
In other business, the Police Jury selected The Ouachita Citizen as its Official Journal for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Police Juror Scotty Robinson offered the motion and Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit seconded the motion. The vote was unanimous.
An official journal records a governing entity’s public or legal notices, including meeting minutes, resolutions, records of votes and more.
