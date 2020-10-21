The Ouachita Parish Police Jury recorded a surplus of almost $682,000 in its general fund for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2019, a recent audit shows.
The audit of the Police Jury’s finances also showed no instances of non-compliance with state law or any findings.
Lori Woodard, with Woodard & Associates, a certified public accounting firm in Monroe (previously known as Huffman & Soignier), conducted the audit and presented the results Monday at the Police Jury’s regular meeting.
According to the audit report, the Police Jury’s general fund, or main operating fund, recorded $7.5 million in revenues and spent some $6.3 million. After all transfers, the Police Jury realized a surplus of $681,808, raising its fund balance to some $12 million.
Police Jury President Shane Smiley thanked parish treasurer Brad Cammack and other parish staff for their work handling the Police Jury’s finances.
“With a $150 million budget and more than 650 employees, there’s a lot of moving parts,” Smiley said.
Police Juror Scotty Robinson and Cammack also expressed pleasure with the audit report.
“It’s good news,” Robinson said.
Auditors issued an unmodified opinion of the parish’s finances, meaning auditors found no misstated financial records.
“We’ve had an unmodified opinion on our finances for two years in a row,” Smiley said. “That’s two years with an unmodified opinion and no findings, which is an exceptional audit.”
“It’s like scoring 100 on a test,” he added.
According to Smiley, parish officials hoped the news of a clean audit would show taxpayers the Police Jury is fulfilling its obligation to provide public services and manage the public’s money in a prudent manner.
On another front, police jurors spent most of their meeting on Monday grilling representatives from Volkert Inc., a storm debris pick-up company, about piles of storm debris that had not yet been cleared.
Smiley, Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit and Police Juror Larry Bratton expressed disappointment that Volkert’s fleet of trucks were not clearing all piles on a certain street but only clearing certain piles on certain streets.
“Where the real problem started with this, is what Mr. Clampit called cherry-picking,” Smiley said. “Not completing a job, and it drove our constituents nuts, and it drove us nuts.”
Bratton demanded Volkert provide police jurors with a schedule showing what streets would be cleared during a week.
“Why can’t we be provided a list or a schedule of where you are going?” Bratton said.
After a lengthy back-and-forth, Smiley suggested police jurors revisit its contract with Volkert, especially after learning Volkert operated only one truck in Ouachita Parish on Oct. 16 and only seven trucks on Oct. 19.
“One truck in Ouachita Parish is not enough. Seven gives me heartburn, but one is definitely not enough,” Smiley said. “We need to sit down at the table and talk about our contract.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.