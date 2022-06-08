The Ouachita Parish Police Jury agreed earlier this week to withdraw its $1-million pledge for the city of West Monroe’s indoor sports complex in light of federal regulations prohibiting the expenditure.
Instead, the Police Jury plans to spend $571,000 of its $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding on a new water and sewer project in West Monroe’s Commercial Park where the sports complex is currently being built.
Police jurors told The Ouachita Citizen the water and sewer project is intended to provide the commercial park and some of its surrounding areas with more water and sewer capacity.
Construction of the city's sports complex, the West Monroe Sports and Events Center, began this spring. The 112,000-square-foot indoor sports venue could open to the public in the summer of 2023.
Police Jury President Shane Smiley explained the Police Jury could no longer commit $1 million of ARPA funds to the sports complex because the city's project did not meet the criteria for ARPA funding. Because the project was considered “new construction,” the project was ineligible according to ARPA regulations, Smiley said.
“They’re not renovating an existing facility to improve tourism,” he said. “They're building it from scratch.”
Smiley said the Police Jury notified the city of its decision to withdraw its pledge and indicated city officials understood the decision.
“They had a shortfall of about $2 million when we agreed to give them $1 million,” Smiley said. “They were going to have to come up with another million.”
The $571,000-project expanding water and sewer capacity—and benefiting the sports complex—was already on the books before the sports complex project broke ground, according to Smiley.
“They already had the plans drawn,” he said. “We’re going to tie in the project.”
Parish businesses, among others in the area, would benefit from the water and sewer project, according to Smiley.
“If they're going to have bigger events out there, and you've got people using the toilet, you're going to have to have more capacity,” he said. “It's a very worthy project and it’s going to affect a ton of business. It's good the jury decided to go ahead and do it. We already committed $1 million and this is about half of that.”
Smiley indicated the remaining $429,000 of the $1 million previously committed to the sports complex would be freed up for other projects.
In response to Smiley's remarks about the city's $2-million shortfall, West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell indicated the cost of building the sports complex exceeded the city's original estimates for the cost of construction.
“The sports center price was more than originally estimated due to the increase in construction costs and materials the entire country is experiencing,” she said. “The entire parish will benefit from the Indoor Sports Complex so the OPPJ agreed to be a partner in the facility and pledged $1 million towards the project.”
The sports complex project gained support from the Police Jury and the area's visitors' bureau, Discover Monroe-West Monroe, because of the attraction's tourism potential and the sales tax revenues that could follow it.
“Lincoln Builders is the contractor and has been authorized to proceed with construction,” Mitchell said. “Construction is expected to be complete in August 2023.”
A team with Sports Facilities Companies, led by Jen Silvers, will assist with the City of West Monroe operationally has has begun hiring for the venue.
