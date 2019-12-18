The Ouachita Parish Police Jury presented three plaques earlier this week to the jury’s outgoing members, including longtime police jurors Walt Caldwell and Ollibeth Reddix.
Interim Police Juror Kay Kellogg Katz, who represented District F until an election could be held, also was recognized.
Police Jury President Shane Smiley presented the plaques to each of the three police jurors.
Caldwell, who served on the Police Jury for 16 years, is considering a campaign for judge at Fourth Judicial District Court. Caldwell, of West Monroe, is an attorney.
“Mr. Caldwell was here when I got here,” Smiley said. “He was a mentor to me. He has a ton of knowledge about the workings of the parish. Sixteen years is a long time in this business.”
In recent years, Caldwell has chaired the Police Jury’s finance committee, shepherding discussions about how to pay for new road projects while covering the needs of each department.
Reddix, who served on the Police Jury for little more than 10 years, currently serves as the chair of the Police Jury’s personnel committee, reviewing department requests for new hires, terminations, promotions and demotions.
“She stepped in 10 years ago and grabbed the bull by the horns,” Smiley said. “She’s done a great job representing her district. I’ve enjoyed working with you. I’m sorry to see you and Mr. Caldwell go.”
Reddix and Caldwell thanked their colleagues for the recognition.
“Ten years gone, just like that,” Reddix said. “This has been an awesome experience. I’ve worked among people who didn’t necessarily agree.”
Smiley also thanked Katz for stepping in to represent District F.
“It’s been an honor,” Katz said.
