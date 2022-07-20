The Ouachita Parish Police Jury’s regularly scheduled meeting was canceled Monday because of a lack of quorum—the minimum number of jurors needed to legally hold a meeting.
Ouachita Parish Police Juror Jack Clampit was absent for medical reasons. Police Juror Scotty Robinson was in Memphis, Tenn. in order to obtain medical treatment for his son, and Police Juror Michael Thompson was at an annual district church meeting.
Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley said Monday was the first time during his tenure on the Police Jury that he has seen a meeting canceled.
“It’s disappointing that we’re not going to be able to conduct business tonight, but, fortunately, it doesn’t happen much and hasn’t happened since I’ve been here,” Smiley said. “Generally, we like to have these things nailed down ahead of time. We don’t like to have people show up and not have a meeting because ultimately we’re conducting the business of the parish.”
According to Smiley, an ordinance setting millages was the most pressing matter on the agenda for the night.
The Police Jury votes once a year on tax statutes, or millages, that dictate the amount of taxes to be collected by the Police Jury on certain parish properties for the year.
“We can take that up at the next meeting, and it’s not a deal breaker,” Smiley said. “We didn’t have anything really pressing that had to be taken up tonight, fortunately.”
Smiley indicated that the Police Jury had the option to hold a special meeting if necessary.
“If something comes up in the meantime that is time-sensitive then we’ll definitely hold a special meeting,” Smiley said. “We’ll post it if we do decide to do that.”
Police Jury meetings are held in accordance with a calendar created by the Police Jury at the beginning of each year.
