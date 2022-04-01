EDITOR'S NOTE: Happy April Fools' Day.
A PROCLAMATION PROVIDING FOR THE SPELLING OF “OUACHITA PARISH” TO BE CORRECTED TO “WASHITA PARISH”; AND, FURTHER PROVIDING WITH RESPECT THERETO.
WHEREAS, scholars have long recognized the colonial records of Spain reflect the original spelling of the river from which Ouachita Parish takes its name is “Washita,” as derived by early French settler from Native Americans speaking in a dialect of the Choctaw language;
WHEREAS, recent analysis of original records of the Hunter-Dunbar Expedition of 1804-1805 held in the United States National Archives indicates that the spelling “Ouachita” originated with a clerk’s misinterpretation of the handwritten journal of William Dunbar whose eccentric left-handed penmanship rendered the name “Washita” in a manner that made the letters “Wa” resemble “Ou” and the letters “sh” resemble “ch”; and,
WHEREAS, the misinterpretation of Dunbar’s handwriting has resulted in two centuries of misspelling and mispronunciation of our parish’s name, particularly by residents of southern Louisiana who typically pronounce the name of our parish “O-you-cheeta” or “Wa-chit -taw” and often spell it (even in official State documents) “Quachita;” and,
WHEREAS, this change will improve the academic performance of students throughout the State – particularly 8th Graders taking “Louisiana History”-- as the spelling “Washita” is consistent with phonetic principles of education advocated in elementary schools;
NOW, THEREFORE:
BE IT PROCLAIMED that, by these presents, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury does hereby request that legislation be introduced, and adopted, changing the name of “Ouachita” Parish to “Washita” Parish and that this change be made applicable to all political subdivisions therein;
BE IT FURTHER PROCLAIMED that the Ouachita Parish Police Jury hereby requests that the costs of implementing such changes by borne by the United States of America as the proximate cause of the original misspelling was the poor handwriting of the United States’ agent, William Dunbar, and/or the error of a clerk employed by said United States;
BE IT FURTHER PROCLAIMED that a copy of this Proclamation shall be provided to each member of the State and Federal Legislative Delegations representing Ouachita (“Washita”) Parish; to Governor John Bel Edwards; and to President Biden and,
BE IT FINALLY PROCLAIMED that ULM President Berry is hereby requested to direct appropriate faculty to study available historic and linguistic records for the purpose of reporting not later than April 1, 2023, whether the name of the settlement founded by Don Juan Filhiol at the site of present day Monroe, Louisiana should be pronounced Fort “My-roe” or Fort “Mee-roe.”
Thus done and Proclaimed this 1st day of April, 2022, at Monroe, Louisiana.
___________s/ Shane Smiley______
Shane Smiley, President
