The Ouachita Parish Police Jury agreed this week to deny the Fourth Judicial District Court’s request that the parish treasurer’s office manage payroll for eight court employees.
Managing payroll and issuing paychecks for the district court’s employees is currently handled by an outside agency, and the court wanted to shed that arrangement: The court paid the agency $100 to process payroll for each two-week pay period, parish officials said.
During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Police Jury questioned why the parish should assume additional payroll responsibilities.
“This would be us taking over the payroll functions?” said Police Juror Larry Bratton. “This is us taking over the payroll duties, which they contract out?”
Police Jury President Shane Smiley said the parish would likely have to hire additional employees to process payroll, if the Police Jury approved the court’s request.
“I don’t think we have the manpower to do it,” Smiley said.
“I think it’s their business, not ours,” added Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit.
Police Juror Lonnie Hudson offered the motion to deny the request, and Police Juror Michael Thompson Sr. seconded the motion.
Police jurors asked Brad Cammack, the parish treasurer, whether his office could process payroll for the court employees without reimbursement.
“Without having any reimbursement, our payroll and personnel department are at capacity,” Cammack said. “I don’t recommend you add another department.”
The vote was unanimous.
In other business, the Police Jury agreed to commit $40,000 to the Monroe Chamber of Commerce’s new initiative providing a workforce development course aimed at producing manufacturing employees for local companies in that industry.
Bratton offered the motion to use $40,000 in federal funding—through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)—to support the chamber’s initiative.
Roy Heatherly, the Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive officer, said the local economy needed a trained workforce, especially in manufacturing and health care industries.
“We’ve been looking at how the chamber can get involved in that,” Heatherly said. “A local manufacturer is willing to share one of their employees, if we can put up some resources to help with that. As we talk to manufacturers, they told us that, if they could have 30 to 40 jobs, they could generate millions more in sales.”
“We want to fill these jobs,” Heatherly added.
According to Bratton, improving local workforce development would build a strong economy and attract more employers.
When Thompson asked whether the training course would provide specific skill training, Heatherly said the course would “run the gamut.”
“There is a healthcare alliance, and now a manufacturing council, and when we talked to them, every single one of them said, ‘We can’t find help,’” Heatherly said. “The manufacturer we spoke to showed us a video of an extreme shortage across the country. A lot of times, parents have misconceptions about a manufacturing job, too. You can get two years of training out of high school and get a $50,000 job in manufacturing.”
Before taking a vote to award the funding to the Chamber of Commerce, Clampit asked Heatherly to stand by.
After the Police Jury voted unanimously to allocate $40,000 to the Chamber of Commerce, Clampit said he wanted the Police Jury and Chamber of Commerce to work closer with one another this year. To that end, Clampit asked, police jurors should be offered a seat at the head table when the Chamber of Commerce hosted luncheons or other events.
At Chamber of Commerce events, the head table is at the front of the room, surrounding a podium, on a raised stage floor, rather than on the floor.
“We want to work closer with you this year, and this is just one step toward that,” said Clampit, who asked that police jurors be allowed to sit at the head table when Smiley, the president, was unavailable.
Heatherly said he had some ideas to accommodate Clampit’s request.
“Not off to the side,” added Hudson.
