Several local officials hope to revive the Western Ouachita Recreation District to promote recreational activities for area youth, though residents and businesses would likely have to shoulder a new property tax to support the endeavor.
Ouachita Parish Police Juror Scotty Robinson broached the subject during the Ouachita Parish Police Jury’s regular meeting earlier this week. Robinson represents District A, which includes most of northwestern Ouachita Parish.
“I’ve been approached by a group that has a revised interest in putting this board back together to have those discussions again,” said Robinson. “Again, I don’t have all the specific details, and I’m not here to identify a funding source this evening.”
The Police Jury formed Western Ouachita Recreation District years ago, but its governing board has been inactive because the district had no revenue source. The recreation district lay dormant after public support for a millage faltered, according to Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel.
Rick Guillot Jr., a senior vice president at Origin Bank and play-by-play announcer for the West Monroe High School Rebels, is one of the community figures spearheading the recreation district’s revival. In an interview with The Ouachita Citizen, Guillot said he and West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell are leading discussions about how to make a recreation district viable on the western side of the Ouachita River.
“The primary purpose is to provide recreational activities for youth,” Guillot said.
According to Guillot, many area youth do not have opportunities to play sports unless they travel to participate in tournaments.
“There are good facilities in Sterlington, eastern Ouachita and Ruston, but this would be intended to improve quality of life more than as a tool for economic development,” Guillot said.
Sports facilities in Ouachita Parish include the baseball and softball complexes in Sterlington as well as the Eastern Ouachita Recreation District. Sales tax revenues supported the construction of the Sterlington Sports Complex while EORD’s new complex relied on revenues from a millage levied in eastern Ouachita to cover its construction and operational costs.
Guillot indicated the West Ouachita Recreation District would ideally benefit from a facility of its own.
“That’s the big picture, what we’d like to see,” he said.
Funding from private investors would not be enough, though, he said.
“You sit and raise private funds all day long, but that would be a huge effort,” Guillot said. “Obviously, that’s the biggest hurdle. How do we do that without costing the residents of Ouachita Parish to pay more money is what we’re looking at.”
Mitchell, the mayor of West Monroe, told The Ouachita Citizen she hoped to see the Police Jury revive the West Ouachita Recreation District’s board of directors. If a new board pursued any endeavor, it would be independent of her plans to build a $20-million indoor sports facility near Ike Hamilton Expo Center.
While the proposed indoor sports complex would serve as an economic driver by bringing tourists from out of state, any projects involving West Ouachita Recreation District would simply benefit local youth, she said.
“It’s not something like the indoor sports complex, it’s completely different,” Mitchell said.
West Ouachita Recreation District includes all parts of Ouachita Parish, west of the Ouachita River, including the city of West Monroe.
“As mayor, and even before I was mayor, people wanted a recreation district on this side,” Mitchell said. “It’s time for them, whoever is on the board, to decide the future of the recreation district. Of course, the city wants to help, but we can’t be the sole provider.”
Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit said he was initially “leery” of reviving West Ouachita Recreation District, apparently because of the district’s past failure to gain public support for a new property tax.
“They’re not concerned with funding right now,” Clampit said. “They’re concerned with just getting the group together to study it before they come up with a funding source.”
Clampit offered the motion to revive the board as well as give police jurors an opportunity to appoint new members. Police Juror Michael Thompson Jr. seconded the motion. The vote was unanimous.
Meanwhile, the Police Jury recognized parish employees for their years of service. Employees honored included Raymond Hoggatt for 25 years of service at the Cheniere Lake park and Rondreaca Burt for 20 years of service at the parish federal programs office.
“On behalf of the jury, I’d like to offer my appreciation to those employees for their service to us and Ouachita Parish,” said Police Jury President Shane Smiley.
