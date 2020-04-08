The Ouachita Parish Police Jury agreed earlier this week to ask the state for a $5-million line of credit in case the parish governing body’s sales tax collections fall significantly below projections during the COVID-19 crisis.
During its regular meeting on Monday, the Police Jury voted to apply to the state Bond Commission for permission to incur up to $5 million in bonded indebtedness. The $5-million in revenue anticipation bonds would be secured by future tax revenues.
“We really have no idea what’s going to happen,” said parish treasurer Brad Cammack. “It’s good for us to have this, basically sitting in our back pocket.”
If approved by the Bond Commission, the Police Jury could use the money to pay general expenses.
According to Police Juror Scotty Robinson, current revenue collections remained steady but the line of credit would protect public services if the local economy soured.
“It’s for ordinary expenses until our revenue gets back on track,” said Robinson. “If we think this COVID-19 will significantly slow down the way things get down the pipeline.”
Robinson and other parish officials noted that other governing entities were making similar applications to the Bond Commission.
Some of the money could be spent as matching funds on hazard mitigation projects if the Federal Emergency Management Agency moved forward with such projects and the parish did not have enough money for a local match, according to Police Juror Larry Bratton.
“We don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring,” Bratton said. “It is a fair assumption that our tax revenues are going to be somewhat less than our forecasts.”
The certificates of bonded indebtedness would mature no later than 13 months and bear interest at a rate of 6 percent a year.
“It’s a one-year deal,” Robinson said.
The Boles, Shafto Law Firm in Monroe is handling the Police Jury’s application to the Bond Commission.
On another front, the Police Jury recognized several parish employees with service awards for their years of service as of April.
Employees honored for 10 years of service with the Ouachita Parish Fire Department included Anthony Ford, Brandon Martin, Joshua Morris, Scott Stuckey, William Crow, Mark Hicks, and Dustin Harris.
Danielle Kroper was recognized for five years of service with the Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center in Monroe.
Cindy Moore was honored for 10 years of service with the parish public works department.
“On behalf of myself and the jurors, I want to let those employees know we appreciate their service to the citizens,” said Police Jury President Shane Smiley.
