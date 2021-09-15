The Morehouse Parish Police Jury zipped through an agenda of routine household matters last week, including an application for state funding to support recreational spaces.
During its regular meeting on Sept. 13, the Police Jury amended the agenda to discuss applying for a Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG).
If approved for the grant, the Police Jury would be awarded up to $750,000. The grant can only be used to improve parks or green spaces.
Police Jury President Terry Matthews offered the motion to apply for the state grant funding. Police Juror Jim Ellingburg seconded the motion.
On another front, the 2020 Census showed a decrease of 1,692 in Morehouse Parish’s population. Parish officials said the drop in population called for reapportionment in the parish, meaning the boundaries of each police juror’s district could change.
Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel, advised the Police Jury to begin communicating with North Delta Regional Planning and Development District to gather information for reapportionment.
As of last week, the Police Jury has not yet acted on the matter.
In other business, the Police Jury agreed to start searching for a new receptionist. Deborah Butler, the previous receptionist, was promoted to administrative assistant leaving the position empty last month.
