The Ouachita Parish Police Jury agreed last week to apply to the state for some $78 million in drainage projects benefitting areas in unincorporated Ouachita Parish.
The Police Jury approved the list of 17 projects costing an estimate of some $78 million during its regular meeting last week. Kevin Crosby, the parish consulting engineer, recommended the project wish list.
Funding for drainage projects could be available thanks to $1.2 billion in federal hazard mitigation funds that will be distributed through the state’s Community Development Block Grant program. Ten parishes are expected to receive roughly half of that figure, and Ouachita Parish is one of the 10 parishes.
Crosby reached the final project list after discussions with state officials who said larger projects might be more successful if a watershed study was conducted.
“One of the most important projects in my opinion deals with evaluating the existing drainage structures parishwide,” Crosby wrote in his project recommendation letter. “The inventory would allow the Police Jury to program future projects based on need.”
The application process for the first round of funding will be competitive because municipalities in Ouachita Parish also will seek funding as well as numerous entities across the state. A total of $100 million will be awarded to projects across the state during Round 1.
According to Crosby, the amount of drainage projects needed throughout Ouachita Parish, including the cities and smaller municipalities, was some $181.8 million. Crosby arrived at that estimate through discussions with engineers for the cities and municipalities.
Crosby recommended the Police Jury submit 17 projects in its application for funding during Round 1.
“Is that all?” said Police Juror Walt Caldwell, laughing. “Just $78 million?”
The projects recommended by Crosby included restoring Young’s Bayou ($11.5 million), southeast Ouachita Lake system ($13 million), restoring L-11 Canal (Old Sterlington Road to Chauvin Pump Station) for $6.4 million, and buying new generators for pump stations and sewer lift stations ($6.3 million) among other projects.
Speaking to Crosby, Police Juror Ollibeth Reddix said she expected the parish to make significant headway on all 17 projects after she left office.
