The Ouachita Parish Police Jury agreed on Tuesday to spend some $443,000 remodeling a building it recently acquired in downtown Monroe to house the parish governing authority’s administrative offices.
Earlier this year, the Police Jury paid $1.2 million to the Ouachita Parish School Board for the purchase of three buildings off South Grand Street and Bry Street, a few blocks south of the Ouachita Parish Courthouse where the Police Jury’s administrative offices are currently housed.
The Police Jury acted on the matter during a meeting held Tuesday instead of Monday in light of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Police Juror Michael Thompson Sr. offered a motion to spend $443,000 remodeling the School Board’s former central office to house the Police Jury’s administrative offices. Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit seconded Thompson’s motion.
The $443,000 will pay only for renovations at the former central office building, not at the other buildings, according to Thompson. The School Board’s former central office building once served as the gymnasium for Ouachita Parish High School.
“That’s for us to get started with renovations,” Thompson said. “We thought it would be a good idea to do that.”
Parish officials said the renovation work would begin immediately.
Police Juror Larry Bratton questioned the cost of relocating the Police Jury’s offices to the School Board’s former central office instead of using the school system’s former media center building, which is located nearby. Relocating the Police Jury’s administrative offices to the former central office would cost about $70,000 more than it would cost to move into the former media center building, according to police jurors.
“I think the central office is more closely configured for what we need,” said Police Jury President Shane Smiley. “That was their central office and it was set up to house their administration.”
Once completed, the Police Jury is expected to hold its meetings in a new public meeting space at the building instead of on the second floor of the courthouse where it has met for decades.
“Hopefully, we can move in by the end of this year,” Thompson said.
Parish treasurer Brad Cammack said the Police Jury budgeted $490,000 for the work.
“We wanted to stay under budget,” he said.
The Police Jury cast a unanimous vote to spend the money.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Police Jury also approved the submission of an application for grant funding to make minor capital improvements at two recreational areas at Cheniere Lake in western Ouachita Parish. Cheniere Lake, a man-made lake, is the largest body of water in the parish.
According to consulting parish engineer Kevin Crosby, there were several covered shelters at lake recreational areas No. 1 and No. 3.
“They need to be tidied up,” said Crosby, with the West Monroe engineering firm Lazenby & Associates. “Those are the areas rented out to the public. At area three, there’s a need for a boat pier, nothing elaborate, just something for them to tie their boat to.”
The Police Jury plans to seek funding through the state Local Government Assistance Program, or LGAP.
In related news, the Police Jury expects to announce the date and time in early April to sell some five acres at Cheniere Lake recreational Area No. 6 at a public auction.
Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel, said auctioneers believed early April would be the best time to secure a good price for the land.
On another front, Smiley issued a proclamation recognizing the contributions of William “Billy” Earl to emergency response services in Ouachita Parish. Earl helped develop the 911 emergency communication system in Ouachita Parish and has served on the 911 Advisory Board since 1986.
According to Smiley’s proclamation, Earl’s work improved medical outcomes, protected property, increased safety and saved countless lives.
As he accepted the proclamation and a plaque from Smiley, Earl said, “It doesn’t feel like 34 years.”
“It went by very fast,” he said.
Meanwhile, Police Juror Scotty Robinson nominated Smiley and Clampit to continue serving as the Police Jury’s president and vice president, respectively.
“I appreciate the chance to serve again,” Smiley said.
For 2021, Smiley appointed Robinson to serve as the chairman of the Police Jury’s finance committee, Police Juror Larry Bratton as the chairman for the Police Jury’s personnel committee and Police Juror Lonnie Hudson as the chairman of the Police Jury’s public works committee. Thompson will serve as the Police Jury’s liaison to the Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center in Monroe.
In other business, the Police Jury awarded a $919,751 bid to Amethyst Construction Inc., a West Monroe general contractor, to rebuild Richwood Road No. 2 in southeastern Ouachita Parish.
Also, at the beginning of its meeting, the Police Jury recognized Michael Barton for serving 10 years with the Ouachita Parish Fire Department.
“We appreciate his service,” Smiley said.
