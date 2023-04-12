The Monroe man accused of shooting at three Monroe police officers in February was arrested last week and his case was assigned to Fourth Judicial District Court Chief Judge Larry Jefferson, who has a track record of going light on hardened criminals.
Isszvian Webb, 19, of Monroe, was wanted on several charges, including firing at the three officers, when police encountered him again on April 6.
During an April 6 traffic stop, officers asked all passengers to exit the automobile carrying Webb and two others. The driver and passenger fled the scene on foot while Webb jumped into the driver’s seat, putting the vehicle in reverse. Webb rammed a police cruiser three times before speeding away, according to Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan. Webb was later taken into custody.
“Thank God almighty that he didn’t do what he did the first time he encountered MPD,” Zordan said during an April 7 news conference announcing Webb’s arrest. “He is a coward. Hopefully, the judicial system will hold up and we will put a good case together and he will remain [in prison] for quite some time.”
Jefferson, who is presiding over Webb’s cases, has a record of issuing unusual rulings. For example, Jefferson swept aside a jury’s verdict finding Eric Nabors, of Monroe, guilty of second-degree murder—for killing an infant in November 2013. Jefferson tossed the jury’s verdict and ruled Nabors was guilty of negligent homicide instead, allowing Nabors to serve a lesser sentence.
Jefferson also changed a second-degree murder verdict to manslaughter in a separate case in 2016.
In remarks warning about violence among local youth, Mayor Friday Ellis said Webb published music videos taunting law enforcement and glorifying violence while he was still on the run from police.
“To see these guns, to see those stacks of cash and rap videos glorifying violence, and not intervene in their lives—that is a shame,” Ellis said. “It’s not just MPD’s responsibility. It’s not the Fourth JDC’s responsibility solely. It’s the community’s responsibility too.”
MURDER CHARGE;
ESCAPE
Fourth Judicial District Court records show Webb has a criminal record extending to November 2020, when he was arrested for the first time at the age of 15 on charges of second-degree murder, armed robbery, and theft of a motor vehicle. Jefferson also presided over Webb’s case at that time.
The case involved a Nov. 5, 2020 incident in which Monroe police found Jacoby Looney lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Webb was later identified as the main suspect for Looney’s murder by a witness who accused Webb of robbing him at gunpoint and stealing his truck that same night.
Police arrested Webb on Nov. 10, 2020, and he pleaded not guilty to the above charges. The case has not yet gone to trial.
Webb was initially booked at Ouachita Correctional Center, but on June 8, 2021, Jefferson ruled that Webb be immediately transferred from OCC to Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center, citing the Juvenile Justice Reform Act of 2018. Under the Juvenile Justice Reform Act, many juveniles could not be detained in facilities with incarcerated adults.
In October 2022, Webb escaped Green Oaks with two other juveniles, and evaded law enforcement until Feb. 6, when Monroe police conducted a traffic stop on a red Chevrolet Silverado.
Webb exited the vehicle and fired at three nearby officers with an automatic rifle, according to an warrant. One of the officers chased Webb on foot but lost him. Video footage later turned over to officers showed Webb crouched in a carport, appearing to plan to ambush the officer who chased him, court records reported.
