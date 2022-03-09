Local law enforcement say they have not closed in on any suspects responsible for three shootings in different areas last weekend that left five injured and one dead.
The incidence of shootings in Ouachita Parish, including the cities of Monroe and West Monroe, has risen in the last year with the past weekend representing the trouble faced by law enforcement, authorities told The Ouachita Citizen.
The shootings that occurred last weekend either took place in southern Monroe or involved people believed to live there.
“Monroe is inundated with these shootings,” said West Monroe Police Sgt. C.J. Beck. “Most of the shootings are in the parish or Monroe, but we also are up. It’s a problem. Shootings are up.”
In West Monroe, police responded to a shooting at the Cinemark Tinseltown 17 on March 6 after 8 p.m. in which two groups of youth confronted one another before a gun was fired.
“We heard reports of four shots, but we found five shell casings,” Beck said. “One person was struck in the ankle. It was a severe injury, though he is expected to live. The shooter took off running. They were juveniles, so they didn’t have a car.”
When asked whether the groups associated with a particular gang, Beck said, “We’re talking about kids between 15 and 18. I don’t know if they’d call that a gang.”
Beck said no suspects were identified as of Tuesday, though police have since learned the two groups were associated with the east side and south side of Monroe.
“One group was from the east side,” Beck said. “One person in the other group shot at that group. It’s clearly one area versus another area.”
The incident took place outside the movie theater, in the eastern parking lot, and did not pose a threat to anyone inside the movie theater.
“We believe that this incident at Tinseltown, by all indication, was not a targeted attack but an opportunist’s attack where the two groups appeared at the same time, they had an exchange before the shooting occurred,” Beck said.
According to Beck, the limited hours of places like Pecanland Mall—which now closes at 8 p.m. on the weekend—resulted in youth coming to West Monroe.
“We’ve got people from Monroe, juveniles,” Beck said.
In response to a higher number of shootings, West Monroe police established a community police division and have aggressively promoted a neighborhood watch program in southern West Monroe, according to Beck. Residents are beginning to see the fruits of those efforts, Beck said.
“Our street crime unit is active again, and we’ve stepped up patrols and we are down on incidents,” Beck said.
Meanwhile, Ouachita Parish sheriff’s detectives are still investigating a shooting at the Onyx Lounge on Winnsboro Road in Monroe that left one man dead. The shooting occurred on March 6 around 1 a.m.
Frederick Little Jr. was shot in the incident, received medical treatment but died on Tuesday, according to Glenn Springfield, the sheriff’s public information officer.
Monroe police also are investigating a shooting at the OYO Hotel on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard that left four people injured. The shooting occurred on March 6.
The four victims were taken to local hospitals and treated for injuries that did not threaten their lives.
The initial investigation indicated a large party of young adults and juveniles were gathered at a hotel. During the party, a fight broke out that led to shots being fired.
“All four of them were struck,” said Monroe Police Sgt. Michael Fendall.
