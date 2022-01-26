Ouachita Parish Schools officials say they are investigating a West Monroe High School student for her remarks in a video in which she used a racial epithet to describe a particular area of West Monroe.
In a video that circulated on social media last week, a student was seen inside an automobile recording herself on a smartphone and said, “Got to make sure the doors are locked cuz we are in f***ing n***erville.”
In response to public backlash to the video on social media, West Monroe High School Principal Shelby Ainsworth posted a video to YouTube, saying the student’s remarks did not reflect the “feelings or teachings” at the high school.
“Much like our community, we were shocked by the language used in the video,” Ainsworth said. “This video, as well as the threatening responses to it, are being investigated by the school administration. While we are unable to comment on individual students, this matter is not taken lightly. West Monroe High School faculty and staff do not condone any form of racism. Our diverse student body and community believe that harmony and respect start with each of us.”
The high school has come under fire in recent years for its use of the Confederate battle flag and its Rebel mascot—what some groups claim reflected the high school’s racist heritage and practices.
The Ouachita Parish School Board has declined to remove the school’s Rebel mascot, and some School Board officials have argued the football team’s flag identifies the team as a group of “rebels” sans any association with the Confederate States of America.
Ouachita Parish School Board President Jerry Hicks told The Ouachita Citizen on Tuesday he could not comment on the school’s investigation.
“We certainly want our kids on our campus to feel safe at all times,” Hicks said. “We’ve removed the Confederate battle flag and most of what we can from the campus that represented the Confederates.”
“I believe Mr. Shelby will handle it in the proper manner,” Hicks added.
According to Ainsworth, the language used by the student in the video had “no place in our school or our community.”
“Please do not measure the character of our students or school through this one action,” Ainsworth said. “Young people make mistakes — as do we all. Our daily choices can either build or undermine unity. It is important that we learn from these mistakes and let lessons learned shape our character.”
