Ouachita Parish voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of renewing a 9.2-mill property tax supporting the operation of Ouachita Correctional Center, the parish prison where some 1,140 inmates are housed.
The prison is on U.S. Hwy 165 and houses state detainees as well as suspects arrested by law enforcement in Monroe, West Monroe, the parish and other local agencies.
During the April 30 election, more than 4,570 voters, or 79 percent of the vote, approved the tax proposition. Opposition to the tax proposal consisted of 1,183 votes, or 21 percent of the vote. Those voting tallies were the unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office on Saturday.
The Secretary of State’s office estimated a voter turnout of some 5.6 percent in Ouachita Parish.
“I’m just very grateful for those that voted,” said Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell. “I’m thankful for the men and women that provide a safe and secure facility for the employees and inmates.”
Under state law, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury must provide a parish prison and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office must operate it.
The OCC tax generates about $11 million in revenues for the parish prison’s budget each year.
“I know people aren’t fond of taxes but it was something we needed to pass,” said Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley. “ I know the Police Jury is thankful it passed because we, as the Police Jury, did not know what we would have to do later. It was a show of funding, not defunding, the correctional center. Some people are not going to act right.”
The same property tax failed last fall after some 56 percent of voters rejected the OCC millage.
