A local group plans to protest Louisiana's ban on abortions at the Ouachita Parish Courthouse next week, publicly expressing their dismay at the U.S. Supreme Court's dismissal of 50-year-old precedent in Roe v. Wade establishing abortion as a constitutional right.
The group, NELA of Human Rights Creative Community, will join W.E.N.L.A. (Women of Northeast Louisiana), on Monday, July 4, at 10 a.m. outside the courthouse, according to organizers Shelby Cook and Bambi Aiken.
“We started the group on Friday when the news came out because we needed a community of people who are suffering after learning that our bodily autonomy was being stripped from us,” Aiken said. “We wanted to raise awareness and let people know we're not going to be quiet and let this happen to us silently.”
In a ruling released last Friday in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade after granting a writ in a case in which a Jackson, Mississippi abortion clinic challenged the state of Mississippi's ban on abortions after a pregnancy reaches 15 weeks.
In Dobbs v. Jackson, the Supreme Court found the U.S. Constitution does not confer a right to abortion, meaning the authority to determine the legality of abortion would rest with state legislative bodies.
State Sen. Jay Morris, who is a practicing attorney, voiced support for the Supreme Court's decision.
“From the first time I read Roe v. Wade many years ago, I didn't understand how they found a constitutional right to an abortion without any textual support for it,” said Morris, a Republican. “There's nothing in the Constitution that says anything about abortion. I've always thought it was best determined by the states. I believe the original decision was very political, and this rights that wrong and puts it back under the state Legislature where it belongs.”
The Supreme Court decided the matter on a 6-3 vote. Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. authored the opinion. Chief Justice John Roberts as well as associate justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Barrett concurred with the judgment. Associate justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.
In their dissent, the three justices disputed the need for the majority to overturn historic precedent, arguing that the make-up of the court—and its addition of conservative justices—was the only factor to have changed since 1973.
“It eliminates a 50-year-old constitutional right that safeguards women’s freedom and equal station,” stated the minority's dissenting opinion. “It breaches a core rule-of-law principle, designed to promote constancy in the law. In doing all of that, it places in jeopardy other rights, from contraception to same-sex intimacy and marriage. And finally, it undermines the Court’s legitimacy.”
The state Legislature previously approved a “trigger ban” on abortion—meaning a law that would immediately make abortion illegal in the state if Roe v. Wade were ever reversed—but on Monday an Orleans Parish Civil District Court judge temporarily blocked the state's trigger ban. A hearing on that matter is set for next week.
Cook, who is helping organize the abortion ban protest at the courthouse, described the Supreme Court's decision as “completely, morally and ethically wrong.”
“I am here to tell you it's not just teenagers and women who are raped,” Cook said. “Children are raped by brothers, uncles and fathers. They will be forced to have children. That is ethically and morally corrupt.”
“We'll continue to be loud and proud,” she added.
Lindsey Sykes, executive director at Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center in Monroe, said the center was prepared to assist women who face an unplanned pregnancy. Life Choices offers counseling, ultrasounds and other services to mothers.
“We've already seen an increase in clients since the first of the year, and we are passionate about helping not babies, but moms and dads, too,” Sykes said. “From our perspective at Life Choices, we want to support a woman facing an unplanned pregnancy in any way we can. When a woman has help and resources, abortion is unnecessary.”
In Dobbs v. Jackson, the Supreme Court found the right to abortion was neither rooted in the country's history or tradition.
“Guided by the history and tradition that map the essential components of the Nation’s concept of ordered liberty, the Court finds the Fourteenth Amendment clearly does not protect the right to an abortion,” stated the Supreme Court opinion. “Until the latter part of the 20th century, there was no support in American law for a constitutional right to obtain an abortion. No state constitutional provision had recognized such a right. Until a few years before Roe, no federal or state court had recognized such a right. Nor had any scholarly treatise. Indeed, abortion had long been a crime in every single State.”
In the face of arguments that overruling Roe v. Wade would threaten other rights protected under the Due Process clause, the Supreme Court stated last week's ruling applied only to the abortion right and no other right.
“Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion,” stated the Supreme Court opinion. “Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion.”
Monroe attorney Bob Noel questioned the Supreme Court's decision because it could potentially undermine other rights previously established by the Supreme Court, including interracial marriage and the right to legal counsel.
“The precedent has been thrown out the window,” Noel said. “It's going to have lawyers scratching their heads about what the law really is.”
Noel referred to a concurring opinion by Thomas, who argued that “substantive due process” was an oxymoron without foundation in the Constitution. In his concurring opinion, Thomas suggested the Supreme Court later re-evaluate a constitutional right to same-sex marriage among other rights.
“Considerable historical evidence indicates that “due process of law” merely required executive and judicial actors to comply with legislative enactments and the common law when depriving a person of life, liberty, or property,” Thomas wrote. “Because the Due Process Clause does not secure any substantive rights, it does not secure a right to abortion....For that reason, in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
According to Noel, Thomas' opinion would undo much of the work accomplished by the Supreme Court since the early 1960s.
“What kind of minefield are we heading into?” said Noel, referring to the Supreme Court's super-majority of conservative justices. “Right now, I definitely see gay rights and contraception on the chopping block, if they're willing to follow Thomas in that area. God only knows.”
Aiken, who is helping organize the human reproductive rights protest, said she hoped other women in northeastern Louisiana would be encouraged to see the groups protesting.
Referring to the Supreme Court's ruling, Aiken said, “It is a gross overstep on human rights. It is abominable that we have decreased this far into the past to strip away human rights from people. This will have a huge effect on our children and the LGBTQ community. Those are the two biggest groups, besides women, who are at risk now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.