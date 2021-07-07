The former executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Ouachita Parish embezzled some $104,000 from the non-profit organization in the last year and defrauded several local homeowners out of thousands of dollars for renovation work left undone, sheriff’s investigators say.
Forrest Fife, 41, of West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on July 2 on five counts of home improvement fraud, four felony counts of misapplication of payments for contractors, 11 bench warrants, one count of theft, and one count of felony theft.
He has since posted $85,500 in bail.
Besides working at Habitat for Humanity, Fife also previously served on the Sterlington Planning and Zoning Commission, the Northeast Louisiana Association of Realtors’ board of directors and the Home Builders Association of Northeast Louisiana’s board of directors.
Fife was booked at the parish prison after posting $10,000 bail in Jackson Parish in late May. Fife faces two counts of contractor fraud in Jackson Parish.
Habitat theft
Earlier this year, sheriff’s investigator John Spires began probing seven criminal complaints against Fife, including one complaint submitted by the treasurer at Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity helps impoverished families build new homes or renovate their current residences.
Fife began work with Habitat in 2018 and was terminated from his position as executive director in February. According to the complainant, Fife was using funds from Habitat for Humanity to pay vendors for services and materials needed for Fife’s company, not for Habitat.
According to the June 30 arrest warrant, Habitat for Humanity’s treasurer said the non-profit discovered theft after issuing a $2,500 check to a subcontractor and comparing the disbursement with an invoice for $500 in Habitat services and $2,300 for Fife’s services as a contractor.
Habitat’s treasurer, who also is a certified public accountant, estimated Fife had stolen some $104,000.
“He said that Fife gave Habitat $1,000 cash to pay towards this balance and Fife agreed to let Habitat keep about $7,000 in compensation Habitat owed him to help pay the balance,” stated the warrant.
Habitat also provided authorities with documentation showing what they believed Fife had stolen. One of the documents included a letter in which Fife admitted at a Habitat for Humanity board meeting “to the substance of the receivable that was presented to him,” according to the warrant.
Six other cases
Six other warrants filed at Fourth Judicial District Court detailed Fife’s alleged residential contractor fraud and misapplication of payments he received from homeowners hiring him for renovation work in Calhoun, Monroe, Sterlington and West Monroe.
In one case where Fife faced a felony count of residential contractor fraud, a homeowner on Hilltop Acres Road in Monroe told the Sheriff’s Office she paid Fife $2,000 by check to replace her roof. Fife never began working on the roof and did not respond to the homeowner’s attempts to reach him so she could retrieve her money, she told investigators.
“(The victim) said that the money she gave him was from the insurance claim to repair her roof,” stated the June 30 arrest warrant. “She said that she is on a fixed income and that, although she can’t afford it, she is borrowing the money to have another contractor repair her roof as soon as possible before her home becomes damaged beyond repair.”
In another case, a West Monroe homeowner filed a complaint on June 18, claiming he paid Fife $15,000 to build a 16-square-foot x25-square-foot addition at his home that ultimately never happened. Fife only did a “small amount of plumbing work,” according to the homeowner.
“(The West Monroe homeowner) reported that Fife admitted to him that he was unable to hire any subcontractors to complete the job and that he was unable to refund the money he received,” stated the July 1 warrant. “He said that Fife has not provided him any invoices for services or materials purchased with the money he paid him.”
The homeowner reached out to Fife’s father, who is a contractor licensed with the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors. Fife’s father told the Sheriff’s Office that Fife had not worked with him or his company, nor did Fife have the authority or permission to use his state contractor’s license for construction jobs.
Fife was never licensed or registered with the State Licensing Board for Contractors, according to the warrant.
A May 27 complaint from a homeowner in Frenchman’s Bend in Monroe told the Sheriff’s Office she paid Fife $7,375 on April 2 to perform renovations at her home. Fife installed cabinets and demolished the homeowner’s bathroom, but did not complete the work, according to the July 1 warrant. In his contract with the homeowner, Fife identified himself as a licensed contractor, using his father’s license, the investigator said.
Fife also used his father’s license in a contract with a Calhoun homeowner who paid him $14,341 for work on her home, though he only demolished her bathroom and removed a vanity without any additional work, according to the July 1 warrant.
In a case involving a home on Ed Fuller Road in Eros, Fife was accused of being paid at least $7,500 to build a new bathroom. In his contract, Fife identified himself as a contractor for Habitat for Humanity, according to the investigator.
“So Fife fraudulently led the Tubervilles in the contract to believe that he was working as a contractor for Habitat for Humanity,” stated the warrant.
In a case involving a Sterlington homeowner, Fife began working on a renovation project but stopped and made excuses about why he could not complete the work, according to the complainant.
“(The complainant) said, between Feb. 27, 2021 through March 12, 2021, totaling $31,000 he made 4 payments to Fife,” stated the warrant. “He continued to report that for approximately the last month he has tried to get his money back and he said Fife told him to ‘press contractor fraud charges like the other ones did.’”
