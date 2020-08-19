Two major auto insurers in Louisiana recently announced rate decreases for private passenger auto policies, according to Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon’s office.
Progressive Insurance Group (Progressive) submitted a rate filing for a decrease of 2.3 percent on new business effective Aug. 21 and renewal business effective Sept. 18.
Louisiana Farm Bureau Group (Farm Bureau) submitted a rate filing for a decrease of 7.5 percent on new and renewal business, both effective October 1.
Both companies’ newest rate decreases follow the recent announcement by State Farm Insurance Company of a rate decrease of 9.6 percent last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.