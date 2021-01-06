The Interstate 20 Economic Development District Corp. may run out of money before it can complete some $30 million in projects proposed to the entity’s governing board since the early 1990s.
The I-20 district’s board of directors met Tuesday evening at Monroe City Hall to discuss how to prioritize its funding of projects with only some $22 million available to spend.
More than $6 million of the $22 million was already committed to building a frontage road south of Interstate 20, according to I-20 Board Chairman Charles Pritchard.
“That knocks our total down considerably,” Pritchard said. “What we’re trying to do right now is figure out how we can best spend our money before our funding runs out.”
The corporation’s governing board receives 40 percent of all state sales taxes (4 cents on a dollar) taken in by retail stores in the I-20 district centered around Pecanland Mall. For those companies in business before 1996, 40 percent of any increased state sales tax dollars are reimbursed to the I-20 district.
With those revenues, the I-20 board builds roads, improves drainage and makes other infrastructure improvements designed to attract new businesses to the I-20 district.
“If we did everything on our list by 2034, we would be about $3 million short,” Pritchard said. “We’re shooting in the dark. We’ve got to figure out how much we’ve got.”
Monroe City Councilman Doug Harvey, who serves as a member of the I-20 board, said he believed the board should prioritize projects based on their potential impact, whether they could generate more sales taxes or jobs.
“For example, a $7-million project would get priority because they generate more sales tax for us,” Harvey said.
Pritchard cautioned against relying on the potential for strong sales tax revenues as the primary criteria for future projects. The I-20 district, west of Garrett Road, is almost fully developed, while areas east of Garrett Road remain largely undeveloped.
“We’re getting to a point in our life where we can’t make all our decisions based on the ability to generate sales tax,” Pritchard said. “The further east we go in the district, the less retail will likely locate there.”
“If someone says they’re going to bring a business there with 200 new jobs, that has to be weighed,” added Pritchard, drawing assent from Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis.
Ellis also serves as a member of the I-20 board. Several entities recently reached out to the city about locating their businesses in the city.
“Yes, we’ve got a lot of (inquiries) coming through looking for 100 acres of property that could bring in 400 to 700 jobs,” Ellis said.
Though the I-20 board discussed how to prioritize its funding at its Tuesday meeting, the board did not vote on a final project list.
“When will you make decisions?” said Stacey Rowell, the city’s director of administration.
The I-20 board discussed prioritizing its funding at each meeting since August, after Ellis took office as mayor.
The board’s members also have changed in recent months. Local minister Fredrick Lewis, who was one of five candidates in Monroe’s mayoral race earlier this year, joined the board last week.
According to Pritchard, the I-20 board would not consider a vote on its final project list until it could obtain legal guidance on whether the legislation creating the district could be amended to allow the use of excess sales tax collections. Under current state law, the I-20 board is not allowed to use excess sales tax collections to spend on engineering, construction or other project costs.
“If we can use that money, we need shovels turning dirt at every corner to bring more businesses to our area,” Pritchard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.