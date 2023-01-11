Promoter: Stampede brings some $6 million to area
By Loryn Kykendall
The annual Stampede at the Ike was held last weekend and, according to the event’s promoter, had an economic impact of more than $6 million.
Promoter Pete Carr, with Pete Carr Pro Rodeo, said the stampede had continued to grow each year, and in fact sold out last weekend.
“We sold out, so that’s a good place to be,” Carr said. “But there were some people that didn’t get to come. We had to turn them away. They stood in line for a while for tickets and didn’t do the pre-sale. We just didn’t have enough room for them.”
Carr said the event brought in about 5,000 spectators, plus cowboys, contestants and personnel.
“You’re talking about 6,000 people there for the weekend spending money, buying gas, buying hotel rooms, buying meals,” Carr said.
Event coordinator Mary Ramos said the rodeo had seven events and at least 10 participants in each event who came to stay for the weekend.
“You’ve got people that are driving diesel trucks, pulling 20 to 30-foot trailers and hauling horses,” Ramos said. “So they’re buying fuel and they’re buying food. The last time I did a similar survey with a chamber of commerce at another rodeo, it was about $700 per person that came to town.”
According to Chris Post, with the Ike Hamilton Expo Center, the stampede has been hosted in West Monroe for 10 years.
“They plan it for a year,” Post said. “It’s just a continuous process for the promoter.”
Carr said he had plans to improve upon the stampede next year after this year’s issues after selling out.
“We’ve got a lot of ideas and things we’re going to implement next year to rectify all that and make it streamlined for people to get their tickets, find their seats and it’ll be way better,” Carr said. “It takes you two or three years to get something established and then we’ve kind of paid our dues and built it year by year, and now we’ve outgrown the building so to speak.”
Ramos said seeing a full crowd engaged in the events and participating in the rodeo was the best part of the show.
“I’ve been doing this a really long time and I really enjoy it,” Ramos said. “It’s my favorite job of all. I stand on the sideline and take lots of pictures because I love to see that happy family crowd.”
Carr said the expo center had been a great partner to work with for the past decade.
“It’s such a historical facility,” Carr said. “I had 85-year-old men that came up to me during the rodeo and talked about they were on the committee when they build that and how great it was to see it being used in a rodeo capacity with all the people in the stands. That makes you feel really good, that you’re a part of West Monroe.”
