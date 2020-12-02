Some 3,700 people in Ouachita Parish cast an early vote for the Dec. 5 general election featuring a parish-wide millage and a congressional race on the ballot.
Early voting concluded Nov. 28 with 3,736 votes, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
CONGRESSIONAL RACE
Items on the Dec. 5 ballot include a run-off between state Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, and Luke Letlow, a Republican from Start who previously served as U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham’s chief of staff.
During the primary election last month, Letlow received 33 percent of the vote while Harris came in second with some 17 percent of the vote.
Harris has claimed his experience as a farmer and a business owner set him apart from Letlow, whom he has described as a lifelong government employee.
Meanwhile, Letlow has described himself as a father, a farmer and a conservative. He has referred to his past experience as Abraham’s chief of staff and the accomplishments achieved in Abraham’s office.
The vacancy in Louisiana’s 5th District was created earlier this year when Abraham decided not to seek re-election.
G.B. COOLEY MILLAGE
Ouachita Parish voters also will entertain a measure to renew a parish-wide property tax of 1.45 mills to support the operations of the G.B. Cooley Hospital Service District.
Under the proposal on the ballot, the millage would be levied for a period of 10 years beginning in 2021. It would generate an estimated $1.6 million each year.
The G.B. Cooley Hospital Service District provides 24-hour care for individuals with mental or developmental disabilities.
The hospital provides all basic needs for each individual, including speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, psychological services and vocational training services.
Parish officials have questioned whether G.B. Cooley needed an additional $1.6 million annually beyond its funding through the state and federal government.
G.B. Cooley also drew attention last year when its former financial director, Edward Calloway, of West Monroe, was charged with felony theft and false accounting. He was accused of embezzling some $400,000.
CONSTITUTIONAL
MILLAGE
A proposed amendment to the state Constitution also will be on the ballot: “Do you support an amendment to allow the governor to appoint a person who resides out-of-state to serve as an at-large member of a public postsecondary education board of supervisors?”
Currently, the Constitution requires that all members of any board of supervisors over state university systems must reside in the state.
