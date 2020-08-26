A special appointed judge last week granted a protective order requested by Fourth Judicial District Court officials who stand accused of covering up a law clerk’s alleged tampering with court documents.
The virtual hearing on Friday was the latest twist in an ongoing lawsuit involving Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III who in 2015 sued Fourth Judicial District Court law clerk Allyson Campbell for allegedly concealing or destroying documents Palowsky had filed at the district court as part of a separate lawsuit against his former business partner, Brandon Cork. Palowsky also sued five judges at the district court — Fred Amman, Wilson Rambo, Carl Sharp, Stephens Winters and retired Judge Benjamin “Ben” Jones — for allegedly conspiring with Campbell to cover up the alleged activity.
Recently, Campbell and the judges proposed a protective order that would seal any testimony or evidence revealed in the lawsuit that they deemed to be “confidential,” or unfit for public disclosure. In response, The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune and The Ouachita Citizen filed a motion with the court to intervene in the case to keep the courtroom and court record open to the public.
During the virtual hearing last week, retired Judge Jerome “Jerry” Barbera, of Thibodaux, approved a modified version of the judges’ proposed protective order without entertaining oral arguments from the three newspapers. New Orleans attorney Scott Sternberg, who represents the three newspapers, objected to Barbera’s ruling.
“We were not allowed to be heard,” said Sternberg, referring to the newspapers’ request to offer arguments in opposition to the proposed protective order before a ruling was made.
On Tuesday, Sternberg said the newspapers would decide whether to appeal Barbera’s ruling after he reviewed the details of the protective order, which had not been disclosed.
Beyond the three newspapers, Sternberg and his firm, Sternberg, Naccari and White represent the Louisiana Press Association on First Amendment and public records matters.
Shreveport attorney Lawrence “Larry” Pettiette, who represents Campbell as a special assistant attorney general, claimed Palowsky’s attorneys, Joseph “Joe” Ward of Covington and Sedric Banks of Monroe, were “making a sport about an individual named Allyson Campbell.”
In defense of the proposed protective order, Pettiette objected to Ward’s claims that Monroe attorney Joseph “Joey” Grassi would testify Campbell once confessed to shredding a court judgment or that Campbell once gave a bribe to another court employee who discovered numerous writs for post-conviction relief awaiting action in her office.
“That’s just not true,” Pettiette said. “That, judge, is the basis, if there ever was one, to have a protective order.”
According to Pettiette, if records or videos of Campbell’s testimony during depositions were not sealed, the public would gain access to them through The Ouachita Citizen or other local media outlets.
“It gets to the newspaper; it becomes a circus,” Pettiette said. “I don’t want that video on the evening news. I don’t want the deposition transcript in the paper.”
According to Pettiette, the newspaper regularly “put their spin” on events occurring in Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. Allyson Campbell and others.
“A valid protective order is what’s in need, because of what’s going on in this case,” Pettiette said.
Ward argued that Pettiette’s arguments were the basis for why the court should reject the proposed protective order.
“He hit the nail on the head,” Ward said. “He wants an advanced protective order that seals everything and he decides later what gets out and what stays in.”
Concerning Pettiette’s client, Ward claimed Campbell had made a personal threat against him.
“I own a hotel in south Louisiana, and his client called (unintelligible) and threatened to burn my hotel down to the ground,” Ward said. “That’s a fact.”
“He needs to talk to his client, (about) what she puts on the internet and what she tells people,” Ward added.
Ward pointed out that there were “already a million documents out there” pertaining to allegations about Campbell that were not disclosed by him or his client, Palowsky. For example, Louisiana State Police and the state Inspector General conducted an investigation of Campbell in 2015 for misconduct, and later released a report on the investigation that totaled 199 pages, including pages from the law clerk’s personnel file.
Pettiette appeared to take Ward’s comments personally.
“Mr. Ward, instead of getting to the merits, he weaves in that now my client was confessing to something, taking a bribe, and threatening to burn something down,” Pettiette said. “I probably will need protection, but I’m asking on behalf of my client, Allyson Campbell.”
During last week’s hearing, Barbera expressed surprise when Ward declined to say whether he might provide anyone, including a newspaper, with copies of depositions, transcripts or other results from discovery.
Ward indicated he might release such information, if it was not protected or restricted under a protective order.
“Why would you do that?” Barbera said.
“Why wouldn’t I? If it’s not protected?” Ward said in reply.
Monroe attorney Jon Guice, who represents the judges, argued that Ward had incorrectly characterized the proposed protective order.
“I do not understand where this ‘everything sealed’ is coming from,” Guice said. “We’re not saying stop depositions or limit the depositions.”
According to Guice, deposition transcripts were not “normally on the street.”
Guice admitted that he asked to seal the entire video deposition if any portion of it was deemed confidential.
Barbera pointed out that deposition transcripts rarely became publicly available because they were rarely entered into the court record.
At the end of the hearing, Barbera appeared to discourage Ward and his colleague from releasing any discovery documents to newspapers.
“I would hope that all counsel in this case would act as officers of the court, in keeping with their oath as a member of the bar, and handle the business in their office in an responsible fashion,” Barbera said. “No case should be tried in the newspaper. We all agree with that.”
The protective order put in place by Barbera did not grant each provision sought by Campbell and the judges, though he made Campbell’s personnel records, notes from judges’ meetings and other internal court notes off limits.
“Otherwise, the personnel records of Ms. Campbell and the notes of the judges’ meetings and the notes of the court are not relevant,” Barbera said.
Instead, Barbera restricted the order’s scope to include any records revealing discussions about the law clerk or complaints about her conduct.
“The court is not sealing any records or given any instructions about what should or should not be filed in the court record at Fourth Judicial District Court,” Barbera said.
Barbera also ruled that Palowsky's attorneys must outline the areas of inquiry for Campbell and the defendant judges prior to the taking of depositions.
Palowsky’s attorneys, Ward and Banks, said they would appeal Barbera’s rulings.
