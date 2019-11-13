The public is invited to attend one of two visioning sessions to discuss preliminary project concepts for the City of West Monroe’s Downtown Streetscape and Placemaking project.
The City of West Monroe continues to seek public input on its Downtown Streetscape Masterplan and Placemaking project, which is being funded by a $99,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). West Monroe has enlisted McClure Placemaking to help lead the process, a firm that aims to bring positive community change to towns across America.
At the end of this process, McClure will deliver an actionable plan to bring new amenities and streetscape improvements to West Monroe, specifically to the downtown area.
Two public visioning sessions will be held this week to present preliminary project concepts for the Downtown Masterplan.
Those sessions will take place on:
• Thursday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. — West Monroe City Hall, Council Chambers, 2305 N. 7th Street, West Monroe
• Friday, Nov. 15, at 8:30 a.m. — Kayla’s Kitchen, 311 Wood Street, West Monroe
For more information about either session, please contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.