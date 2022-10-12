Monroe and West Monroe recently began the process of expanding internet access and increasing internet speeds across the Twin Cities.
Both cities have entered into agreements with Technology for Rural America (TFRA), a Farmerville company which helps local governments with broadband infrastructure planning.
According to John Jones with TFRA, both cities were in phase one of the plan.
“It’s going to allow a lot of flexibility by automating processes and using those concepts for things like intersections for traffic flow, geofencing to identify who’s coming to your town, where they’re spending money and where they’re coming from, water and waste leakage protection and energy efficiency,” Jones said.
The cities plan to install fiber optic cables, which would allow for more high-speed internet.
“You could be streaming a movie, doing homework, working from home or working your entire inventory and point sale online,” said West Monroe Alderman Ben Westerburg. “Fiber will increase your ability to get what you need when you need it even faster.”
Jones said it was unknown how much the expansion would cost each city. He said TFRA was working to secure grants and interviewing possible internet providers.
“The first thing we look for is what providers’ capabilities are,” Jones said. “How much are they going to spend for their build out? And then they’re also going to be looking for grants. There are multiple federal grants out there that are dedicated to broadband investment.”
TFRA is currently mapping the existing fiber in the cities to determine where the rest of the fiber would need to go. While no decisions have been made, Jones said both cities wanted riverfront access to wireless internet.
“Because of all the activities on Antique Alley and the river market in Monroe, they would like for people to be able to walk around and have a good Wi-Fi coverage,” Jones said.
Jones said Monroe also was looking at the Civic Center, recreation centers and Jack Howard Theatre to include in the expansion.
Monroe City Council member Kema Dawson said high-speed internet would allow all residents more efficiency in their day-to-day activities like work and medical care.
“Our world isn’t getting less connected, but more, and it’s imperative we are able to keep pace,” Dawson said.
Jones told the West Monroe Board of Aldermen last week that this project would put the two cities “ahead of the curve” technologically.
“A lot of towns have not done this yet,” Jones said. “The vision you have is going to be driven by technology or at least enabled by technology at some point.”
The city of West Monroe is considering providing wireless internet at the riverfront, Kiroli Park and Ike Hamilton Expo Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.