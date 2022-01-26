Qualifying for the March 26 election, including elections for West Monroe mayor and the city’s Board of Aldermen, is ongoing and ends Friday, Jan. 28.
All candidates for West Monroe’s municipal races must qualify with the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court.
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said she plans to seek re-election while local businessman Don Nance also says he plans to become a candidate for mayor. They are both Republicans.
Meanwhile, instead of electing five candidates at large to serve on the West Monroe Board of Aldermen, the city’s new election plan calls for the election of two at-large aldermen while three candidates will be elected from single-member districts.
The city’s aldermen districts underwent a change last year thanks to the U. S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit against the city to ensure a black candidate could be elected to the Board of Aldermen.
In filling two at-large seats on the board, the top vote-getters are elected, while candidates qualifying for the single-member districts will compete for votes within a particular district’s boundaries.
All five current members of the Board of Aldermen told The Ouachita Citizen on Tuesday they plan to seek re-election: James “Polk” Brian, Morgan Buxton, Thom Hamilton, Trevor Land and Ben Westerburg.
Buxton said she plans to qualify as a candidate for District 1 while Westerburg, who lives in District 1, says he plans to qualify at-large.
Brian and Land say they each plan to qualify as a candidate for District 2, placing them at odds for the seat.
Hamilton, who lives in District 3, said he plans to qualify as an at-large alderman. “I hope District 3 draws a good candidate,” Hamilton said.
Last year, the Justice Department sued West Monroe claiming the city’s current at-large manner for filling all five seats on the Board of Aldermen diluted the voting strength of black citizens. West Monroe officials settled the lawsuit with the government by agreeing to implement the new election method, beginning with municipal elections in March 2022.
Under the terms of the city’s settlement with the Justice Department, the city would be split into three single-member districts:
District 1 encompasses northern West Monroe, north parts of Cypress Street and Arkansas Road;
District 2 includes mid-city area from Well Road to the Ouachita River; and District 3 includes southeastern West Monroe, south of West Monroe High School.
