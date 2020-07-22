Qualifying for the Nov. 3 elections, including congressional, state and local races, got underway Wednesday and will conclude Friday.
Races for federal offices include U.S. Senate and the 5th District of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Meanwhile, qualifying also was underway in races for the Public Service Commission, state Supreme Court, Fourth Judicial District Attorney, Fourth Judicial District Court, Monroe City Court, West Monroe City Court, Monroe City Marshal, West Monroe City Marshal, justice of the peace and constable among others.
All candidates for local races qualify with their parish clerk of court.
All candidates for U.S. Representative, U.S. Senate, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and Public Service Commissioner qualify at the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office located at 3851 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge. Hours of operation for the Secretary of State are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. daily.
The fall elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 5.
Stay tuned to www.ouachitacitizen.com for more updates on this story
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.