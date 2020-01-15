The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, or LABI, recently announced that Mitch Rabalais will come aboard as Communications Manager at the end of January.
Rabalais currently works at Louisiana State University, serving as Communications Coordinator for the Office of the President.
“We’re pleased to welcome Mitch to our communications team,” said LABI President & CEO Stephen Waguespack. “He has the perfect combination of journalism, innovative communication skills and political experience that will help us tell the story of free enterprise to the public and keep our members informed and connected. His experience navigating the legislative process and politics at the Capitol as a writer and multimedia contributor for LaPolitics is particularly noteworthy as we continue our mission of advocacy at the Legislature and engage with the Judiciary in 2020. Mitch is a history buff and a fan of little-known-facts, so here’s one about him: since he started at LSU, the Tigers have not lost a single game – have no fear, we insisted he remain in place until after Monday’s National Championship to keep the streak alive.”
Prior to joining LSU, Rabalais spent two years with LaPolitics, regularly covering the Legislature and state elections for Louisiana’s top political trade publication. As a reporter, his byline appeared in The New York Times and nearly two dozen state newspapers.
