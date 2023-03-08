The Monroe City Council is expected to consider on Tuesday a $40,000-salary increase for the city’s mayor as well as a salary hike for council members.
During its Feb. 28 meeting, the City Council drew fire for introducing ordinances that would set the mayor’s salary at $130,000 a year and council members’ salaries at $18,000 a year. Those proposed ordinances come up for a final vote next week.
City Council Chairwoman Kema Dawson noted the salaries would not go into effect until after the March 2024 municipal primary election, which would include races for mayor of Monroe and the City Council’s five offices.
“It would not be effective for this council, right now,” Dawson said.
Most of the criticism of salary increases was aimed at the $40,000-increase for the mayor’s office. The mayor’s salary has been $90,000 since 2003.
“I’m all in for persons getting raises,” said Kenya Roberson, of Monroe. “I’ve worked for my boss for 22 years, and I’ve never received a 45-percent raise.”
“Whoever it is—Mayor Ellis, Mayor Chicken, Mayor Bob, that is a lot,” Roberson added.
Jimmie Bryant, the city’s chief operating officer, said the $130,000 salary was not an arbitrary figure.
“And Mayor Ellis had absolutely nothing to do with this,” Bryant said. “Nothing. It was proposed by his executive staff.”
Bryant said the staff included himself, director of administration Stacey Rowell, City Attorney Angie Roberts, and chief economic developer Kelsea McCrary.
“This was not discussed with him until it was decided we would move forward this,” Bryant said. “If you use the Consumer Price Index, this number is too low. It’s actually $15,000 to $16,000 too low.”
From 1979 to 2003, the mayor’s salary increased from $40,000 to $90,000, according to city officials.
Monroe Police Det. Chris Turner, who serves as the president of the department’s union, likened the mayor’s work to that of law enforcement officers—an insufficient salary may not draw the candidates needed for the job.
“The position of mayor is very similar to the position which law enforcement is in today,” Turner said. “If we lower our standards, what are we left with? With that, I am for the raise.”
City Council member Gretchen Ezernack offered the motion to introduce the salary increase for the mayor. City Council member Carday Marshall Sr. seconded the motion. Dawson, Ezernack, Marshall and Woods voted in favor.
“For the record, the conversation was brought up in my first term to raise the salary of the mayor and the council,” Woods said. “The council could not come together in a consensus to do that.”
Woods qualified her vote in favor of introducing the ordinance.
“I am going to vote to introduce it, and we’re going to have conversation over the next two weeks and then we will decide what the final vote is,” Woods said.
Woods and her fellow City Council members also agreed to introduce the ordinance increasing City Council members’ annual salaries.
“I’m in full support of this,” said Charles Theus, of Monroe. “I think you guys set it a little low, to be honest with you.”
Theus said he and former City Council member Kenny Wilson believed the pay for City Council members should be $1,800 a month, not just $1,500 a month.
“Ninety-thousand, $95,000 — that’s too low,” said Theus, referring to smaller municipalities that paid their mayors as much as Ellis currently receives. “Don’t look at the political side of it.”
“Do it because of the position, not because of the person,” he added.
