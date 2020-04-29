Mark Randolph was recently appointed as Ochsner LSU Health’s Monroe region Chief Executive Officer, overseeing its Monroe Medical Center.
Randolph held positions at its Shreveport hospital for more than 30 years, most recently as the Chief Operating Officer of Hospital Operations.
He brings nearly 15 years of experience in senior leadership roles, including University Health Shreveport President and Vice President of Clinical Support Services.
Randolph holds a Bachelor of Science in Cardiopulmonary Sciences and an MBA from LeTourneau University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.