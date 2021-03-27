Despite three hurricanes and two tropical storms striking Louisiana last year, residential property insurance rates for Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. (Citizens) will rise by only 2.3 percent this year, state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced.
The increase is in line with current inflation rates and evidences stability and appropriate rates in Louisiana’s residential insurance market. By law, rates at Citizens, Louisiana’s market of last resort, must be higher than the private market for home insurance.
“Citizens is currently in a strong financial place despite the multiple hurricanes that hit Louisiana during the last storm season, resulting in a minimal overall increase needed to continue to provide property insurance to Louisiana’s most vulnerable policyholders across the state,” said Donelon.
Citizens insures properties that can’t find coverage in the private market. Many of these properties, residential as well as commercial, are in locations where private insurers don’t want to do business, including approximately 1,000 policies in the Shreveport area and 1,000 in the Monroe area.
Donelon approved the rate filing of +2.3 percent for personal property policies in the FAIR and Coastal Plans this month after the proposed rate change was found to be appropriate based on actuarial and market analysis in compliance with Louisiana law.
The rate change will affect approximately 34,400 policies and takes effect for both new and renewing policies starting on June 1.
