John Hoychick Jr., an attorney with the Rayville law firm Cotton, Bolton, Hoychick & Doughty, was recently reprimanded by the state Supreme Court.
The Office of Disciplinary Counsel began an investigation into allegations that Hoychick negligently commingled funds in his client trust account. After the investigation, ODC recommended Hoychick be publicly reprimanded and the Supreme Court approved the discipline on June 22.
Hoychick also was ordered to attend the Louisiana State Bar Association’s Trust Accounting School.
