The state of Louisiana is sending four leaders from the state to the Delta Regional Authority’s (DRA) Delta Leadership Institute (DLI), including Brady Middleton, of Rayville.
The four leaders will join fellows from the seven other Delta states to participate in the 10-month DLI Executive Academy to help further their skills in community leadership, policy development, and regional collaboration to drive economic growth across the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions.
Middleton is the son of Mark Middleton and Susan Morgan of Rayville. He is a 2004 graduate of Mangham High School and a 2009 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe. He is the Director of Business Development at Ascent Health, Inc in Monroe and currently lives in Archibald with his wife of 10 years, Haylee, and their 3 children, Grant, Audrey, and Evie.
The Fellows will participate in an intensive ten-month executive leadership training program focused on developing competencies through site visits, best practice case studies, executive coaching and mentoring, and regional project development. The program consists of six multi-day seminars throughout the Delta region culminating with a graduation in Memphis, TN.
The Program brings together representatives from the public, private, and non-profit sectors from across the eight-state Delta region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.